Amazon Shoppers Can’t Get Over How Flattering This $30 Plaid Dress Is

When you think of fall fashion, plaid is often the first trend that comes to mind. Year after year, the essential print makes its way back onto oversized knits and cozy sweaters — and for good reason. It’s as timeless as it is festive, and this year is no different.
Amazon shoppers have been eyeing one take on the trend in particular: Olrain’s Plaid Shirt Dress. The asymmetrical dress has more than 3,000 reviews filled with raves for the style’s flattering fit and versatility. The design puts a twist on the classic plaid pattern with a high-low asymmetrical cut that’ll pair perfectly with your favorite knee-high boots when the temperatures drop.
“I have the green and the red buffalo plaids, I absolutely LOVE these dresses and they’re just the right weight for fall into winter,” said one reviewer. “I’ve worn both a couple of times now and received lots of compliments from across the board each time. I wear them with opaque black tights and knee boots, and add a belt to visually cinch the middle a little bit, but it looks great even without a belt. And they have pockets!” And who doesn't love a dress with pockets?
If you’re not already sold by the thousands of shoppers who’ve added the lightweight yet cozy dress to their cart, it’s worth nothing that it comes in 11 colors, none of which cost more than $30 — making it a budget-friendly way to get in on fall’s classic trend. What’s more, the material is as comfy as it is stylish, which is the mark of truly great clothing.
“So cute on! I absolutely love this. It is durable material. I expected it to be scratchy but it's not…” said another customer. “The pockets are great and the way it hangs is flattering yet comfy. My mom loved it and begged me to buy her one.”
Whether you pair it with a belt or dress it down with a classic sneaker, this is one standout fall piece you don’t want to miss out on. Head to Amazon to shop it now.
