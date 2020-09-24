Amazon Shoppers Can’t Get Over How Flattering This $30 Plaid Dress Is

“I have the green and the red buffalo plaids, I absolutely LOVE these dresses and they’re just the right weight for fall into winter,” said one reviewer. “I’ve worn both a couple of times now and received lots of compliments from across the board each time. I wear them with opaque black tights and knee boots, and add a belt to visually cinch the middle a little bit, but it looks great even without a belt. And they have pockets!” And who doesn't love a dress with pockets?