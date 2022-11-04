Singer Olly Alexander 'Won't Be Wearing' Savage X Fenty Anymore Following Johnny Depp Involvement

Years and Years singer Olly Alexander is done with Savage X Fenty.

Following the news that Johnny Depp would be appearing in the Savage X Fenty Vol. 4 fashion show, airing on Prime Video on Nov. 9, the musician took to Twitter to share his disappointment.

He quote-tweeted PopCrave's news, adding an exaggerated sad face. And when a fan replied to his tweet, writing, "But, "Savage X Fenty" is you baby....... you wear it so well 😥😥😥," Alexander wrote back, "thank you but after this news i won't be wearing it anymore."

The British singer previously wore Savage X Fenty, including in ads for the brand that he shared on Instagram. He showed off the brand's Valentine's Day collection in February this year, writing, "your love is a hallucination." Alexander also showed off another collection last October, writing, "let me be your fantasy," alongside the steamy shots.

On Thursday, a source confirmed to PEOPLE that Depp would be making a guest appearance in Rihanna's brand's fashion show next week, after it was first reported by TMZ. The actor will not be modeling or playing music but will have a celebrity cameo during the show.

The trailer for Savage X Fenty Show Vol. 4 does not feature Depp or tease his appearance.

Previously announced performances include Anitta, Burna Boy, Don Toliver, and Maxwell, and special appearances from Ángela Aguilar, Avani Gregg, Bella Poarch, Cara Delevingne, Damson Idris, Irina Shayk, Joan Smalls, Kornbread, Lara Stone, Lilly Singh, Marsai Martin, Precious Lee, Rickey Thompson, Sheryl Lee Ralph, Simu Liu, Taraji P. Henson, Taylour Paige, Winston Duke, Zach Miko and many more, according to a press release.

Depp's Savage X Fenty appearance comes just months after his surprise appearance at the MTV VMAs, following his defamation trial with ex-wife Amber Heard.

The actor appeared in a brief cameo toward the beginning of the show, with his face digitally superimposed into the helmet of a floating moonperson.

The appearance came months after a seven-person jury sided mostly with the actor, finding that Heard defamed Depp in her 2018 Washington Post op-ed about domestic violence, though she didn't mention him by name. He was awarded more than $10 million in damages. Heard, meanwhile, won one of her three defamation countersuit claims and was awarded $2 million.

Judge Penney Azcarate denied Heard's request for a mistrial, and after Heard officially appealed the verdict, Depp's legal team announced that they would also be appealing her countersuit verdict. This week, Depp's lawyers filed paperwork to appeal Heard's $2 million countersuit, calling the verdict "erroneous."