Aleks Kocev/BFAnyc.com; BEImages

Olivia Wilde may have a lot on her plate these days (and she can add “expecting a baby” to her long to-do list) but she still makes time for the things that are really important to her — for instance, by bring attention to initiatives that will help women in impoverished countries.

And she’s doing it in an accessible way, by partnering with close friend Barbara Burchfield to create Conscious Commerce, a site that highlights cool products you’d actually want, that are created ethically and give back. And on that list is Yoana Baraschi’s “New Light” dress, which you may have seen Wilde wearing earlier this year, and which you can now purchase (with some proceeds going to New Light India) at Anthropolgie as part of the designer’s 10th anniversary collection for the store. Wilde and Burchfield explain the collaboration in the video below:[brightcoveplayer 2781299170001]

After meeting through a friend, Baraschi recognized “our common interests in supporting women in their pursuit to build their own businesses and create products that have a positive purpose,” she tells PEOPLE. “From there we decided to come together and create this special dress.”

Wilde and Burchfield jointly sent their thoughts to PEOPLE about their collaboration with Baraschi. “This dress is bohemian and sweet,” they wrote. “It looks great with ankle boots and a bomber jacket, so it’s a perfect fall outfit.”

For the average girl looking to shop responsibly (and affordably), the pals suggest something many StyleWatchers already do and love: hitting the thrift shop. “Vintage shopping is the most responsible shopping possible. We are working with vintage flannels at the moment and screen printing on them to give them new life. There is gold in the recycling bin. Get to digging!” they say.

And if you’re looking for something new and hoping to shop ethically? The duo hopes to be a resource for girls like you. “There are so many amazing brands focused on conscious business practice,” they say. “We hope Conscious Commerce becomes a helpful boutique destination where you can find all the best and most stylish purposeful products.”



