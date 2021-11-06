Olivia Wilde Spotted Wearing Same Necklace as Boyfriend Harry Styles by Eagle-Eyed Fan

A Harry Styles fan spotted Olivia Wilde wearing what appears to be his gold cross necklace on Tuesday at the star-studded Gucci Love Parade fashion show in Los Angeles

Olivia Wilde appears to have reached the jewelry-sharing stage of her relationship with Harry Styles.

The Booksmart director, 37, was clocked by an eagle-eyed fan, as she wore a very familiar gold cross necklace at Tuesday's Gucci Love Parade fashion show in Los Angeles.

"I want to die," TikTok user luvslovescherry captioned a video of herself connecting the dots.

"Are u fr rn????" she wrote in the video, sharing photos of Wilde and Styles, 27, wearing what appears to be the same piece of jewelry on different occasions.

In addition to mastering their couples style, Wilde and Styles have apparently been dipping into each other's wardrobes, as she was seen last month sporting a black hoodie printed with "Treat People with Kindness" from the merch collection for his single of the same name.

Wilde previously supported Styles at his September concert in Las Vegas, where he kicked off his Love On Tour. She'll "join him when she can," a source later told PEOPLE. "They seem very serious and happy."

"They were in Montecito, California this weekend for a wedding," a source told PEOPLE at the time. "They were affectionate around their friends, held hands and looked very happy. They have dated for a few weeks."

"What started out as a close friendship, quickly turned romantic," another insider said. "Everyone saw it coming. During breaks, he hasn't been able to stay away and visited her trailer."