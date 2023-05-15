Olivia Wilde made a wild wedding style move.

The actress, 39, playfully broke some wedding rules by wearing a white "wedding dress" to attend her friend Jordan C. Brown's nuptials to Bachelor alumnus Colton Underwood.

For the romantic ceremony at the Carneros Resort and Spa in Napa Valley, California, Wilde came wearing a simple silk white dress — in the name of cracking a joke for the newly married couple.

Olivia Wilde/instagram

Wilde posted a picture of herself in the dress and a pair of sunglasses holding a matching white parasol to her Instagram Story with the on-screen text, "Wore a wedding dress to a wedding just so I could make a joke about it in my toast" before adding another photo of her hugging Underwood, 30, with Brown, 39, standing near and text reading, "The grooms approved."

Underwood and Brown's three-day affair, planned by Ashley Smith Events, started with a family dinner and party on Friday night before a full day of wedding festivities began Saturday morning.

Olivia Wilde/instagram

"The day of our ceremony, we have a disco-themed pool party," Underwood told PEOPLE in an exclusive interview ahead of the couple's big day.

For their nuptials, the grooms wore custom Tom Ford suits. Underwood went with a deep green, while his husband chose blue, both as a nod to the natural setting of their "I do's."

Wilde's breaking of the wedding dress rule actually went seamlessly with the goal of the couple's wedding, as Underwood told PEOPLE, "We wanted to break some of the traditional norms of what a ceremony and a wedding look like."

Olivia Rae James

Following the dinnertime toasts, the newlyweds shared their first dance together to "The Good Ones" by Gabby Barrett. "We love it," said Underwood. "It's just one of those songs that both remind us of each other and [is] special to us."

Other celebrity guests in attendance included former Bachelor host Chris Harrison and Queer Eye's Bobby Berk.

The men first met at a party in Los Angeles in April 2021 and got engaged in February 2022 in Big Sur, California. "It was very natural and organic, how it progressed," said Underwood of their relationship. Added Brown: "We both just had a gut feeling."