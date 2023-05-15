Olivia Wilde Wears 'Wedding Dress' to Colton Underwood and Jordan C. Brown's Wedding

Wilde was summer party-perfect in her unconventional wedding guest look

By Zizi Strater
Published on May 15, 2023 05:37 PM
Colton Underwood wedding photos
Photo: Olivia Rae James

Olivia Wilde made a wild wedding style move.

The actress, 39, playfully broke some wedding rules by wearing a white "wedding dress" to attend her friend Jordan C. Brown's nuptials to Bachelor alumnus Colton Underwood.

For the romantic ceremony at the Carneros Resort and Spa in Napa Valley, California, Wilde came wearing a simple silk white dress — in the name of cracking a joke for the newly married couple.

Olivia Wilde at Colton underwoods wedding
Olivia Wilde/instagram

Wilde posted a picture of herself in the dress and a pair of sunglasses holding a matching white parasol to her Instagram Story with the on-screen text, "Wore a wedding dress to a wedding just so I could make a joke about it in my toast" before adding another photo of her hugging Underwood, 30, with Brown, 39, standing near and text reading, "The grooms approved."

Underwood and Brown's three-day affair, planned by Ashley Smith Events, started with a family dinner and party on Friday night before a full day of wedding festivities began Saturday morning.

Olivia Wilde at Colton underwoods wedding
Olivia Wilde/instagram

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

"The day of our ceremony, we have a disco-themed pool party," Underwood told PEOPLE in an exclusive interview ahead of the couple's big day.

For their nuptials, the grooms wore custom Tom Ford suits. Underwood went with a deep green, while his husband chose blue, both as a nod to the natural setting of their "I do's."

Wilde's breaking of the wedding dress rule actually went seamlessly with the goal of the couple's wedding, as Underwood told PEOPLE, "We wanted to break some of the traditional norms of what a ceremony and a wedding look like."

Colton Underwood wedding photos
Olivia Rae James

Following the dinnertime toasts, the newlyweds shared their first dance together to "The Good Ones" by Gabby Barrett. "We love it," said Underwood. "It's just one of those songs that both remind us of each other and [is] special to us."

Other celebrity guests in attendance included former Bachelor host Chris Harrison and Queer Eye's Bobby Berk.

The men first met at a party in Los Angeles in April 2021 and got engaged in February 2022 in Big Sur, California. "It was very natural and organic, how it progressed," said Underwood of their relationship. Added Brown: "We both just had a gut feeling."

Related Articles
Colton Underwood wedding - no reuse after 5/29 allowed without licensing/permission
Colton Underwood Marries Jordan C. Brown in Napa Valley: 'I've Never Been More Sure of Something' (Exclusive)
Colton Underwood and Jordan C. Brown Wedding
All the Photos from Colton Underwood's Wedding to Jordan C. Brown
Sofia Richie and Elliot Grainge tie the knot in France!
Inside Sofia Richie and Elliot Grainge's Wedding: All the Details and Photos From Their Lavish Nuptials
The Groom Club on groom's style trends
How to Build an Elevated Men's Wedding Wardrobe, According to a Groom and Wedding Pro
Christian McCaffrey and Olivia Culpo
Olivia Culpo Reveals Her Wedding Planning Is Underway, Though 'It's So Much Work'
Claudia Kelly and Mark Sundman wedding in Brides magazine
Sen. Mark Kelly's Daughter, Claudia, Gets Married in Desert Ceremony—Wearing 'Something Borrowed' From Gabby Giffords
Simone Biles Wedding credit STANLEY BABB/stanlo photography
All the Celebrity Weddings of 2023
'Til Death Do Us Part Kourtney & Travis | Official Trailer | Hulu
Kourtney Kardashian's Veil Got 'Stuck' Several Times Walking Down the Aisle During Italian Wedding
Kate Middleton, Mary Elizabeth Donaldson, Princess Diana, Masenate Mohato Seeiso
The Best Royal Wedding Dresses of All Time
Colton Underwood and Jordan C. Brown attend the Baby2Baby 10-Year Gala presented by Paul Mitchell on November 13, 2021 in West Hollywood, California
Colton Underwood and Jordan C. Brown's Relationship Timeline 
'Til Death Do Us Part Kourtney & Travis | Official Trailer | Hulu
Kourtney Kardashian 'Hand-Selected' Looks from Dolce & Gabbana's '90s Archive for Italy Wedding
Chopra Jonas Wedding, New Delhi, India - 04 Dec 2018
Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas' Wedding: A Look Back at Their Lavish Multi-Day Celebration
Ghosts Star Danielle Pinnock Renews Vows in 'Do-Over' Wedding After Getting Married in a Hospital ICU
'Ghosts' Star Danielle Pinnock Renews Vows in 'Do-Over' Wedding After Getting Married in a Hospital ICU
cammie scott
Beauty Influencer Cammie Scott Marries Fiancée Taryn Arnold in Coachella Valley Desert Wedding
Image
When Heiresses Wed: A Look at Some of the Most Incredible Weddings Ever
Jack Brooksbank and Princess Eugenie leave St George's Chapel after their wedding ceremony on October 12, 2018 in Windsor, England
Princess Eugenie and Jack Brooksbank's Wedding: All the Details