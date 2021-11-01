"I ❤️ you @dollyparton, Olivia Wilde wrote beside a picture of her Halloween costume tribute to the country legend

Olivia Wilde Shows Off Large Prosthetic Breasts She Wore for Her Dolly Parton Halloween Costume

Olivia Wilde sparred no expense — or body part — with her Halloween costume this year!

On Sunday, the 37-year-old actress and director revealed that she would be celebrating the spooky holiday by dressing up as Dolly Parton — large prosthetic breasts and all.

First sharing a photograph of herself in costume on her Instagram Story, Wilde posted an ant's eye view of her tribute attire, which was composed of a large blonde wig, blue makeup over her eyes and multi-colored top tied to cover her fake chest. "I ❤️ you @dollyparton," she wrote alongside the pic.

In another post, Wilde shared a behind-the-scenes video of herself bouncing around with her fake assets on, writing "BTS Dolly boobs" and "Thank You for letting me borrow your rack," as she tagged Sara Moonves, the Editor-in-Chief of W Magazine.

olivia wilde as dolly parton Credit: olivia wilde/ instagram

In a third and final post, the Don't Worry Darling star and filmmaker shared a clip of herself working out on an exercise bike while in costume. As Parton's iconic tune "9 to 5" played in the background, Wilde sipped a drink from a glass as she peddled the machine in Giuseppe Zanotti BEBE Gold Metallic Leather Platform shoes.

"In my mind this is how she works out," Wilde wrote alongside the post, also adding that she "fell off shortly after" the video was captured.

olivia wilde as dolly parton Credit: olivia wilde/ instagram

According to The New York Post's Page Six, Wilde was later spotted at boyfriend Harry Styles' Halloween-themed concert in the look. The outlet reported that a fan recorded her dancing next to the stage while he performed.

Taking place at New York City's Madison Square Garden, the concert marked the second show dubbed "Harryween Fancy Dress Party," where Styles, 27, encouraged fans to attend the event in costume.

Styles also dressed in festive attire during both nights of the concert series as well, donning a clown costume on Sunday evening and a Wizard of Oz-themed outfit the night prior.

Harry Styles performs onstage at Harry Styles "Harryween" Fancy Dress Party at Madison Square Garden on October 30, 2021 in New York City. Credit: Theo Wargo/Getty

Wearing a blue and white dress reminiscent of the one that Judy Garland wore as Dorothy Gale in the popular film, Styles completed his look on Saturday with rosy red cheeks, red tights and a matching bow in his hair — alongside a pair of ruby red Gucci slippers, of course!

While Styles performed, a picnic basket and a fake dog meant to look just like Dorothy's Toto from the movie also sat beside the former One Direction member onstage.