Olivia Wilde Wears Plunging Hooded Dress Held in Place by 'Extremely Powerful Glue' at Paris Fashion Week

The actress shared a cheeky BTS photo on Instagram of the hood stuck to her hair

Published on March 1, 2023 01:01 PM
Olivia Wilde attends the Saint Laurent Womenswear Fall Winter 2023-2024 show as part of Paris Fashion Week on February 28, 2023 in Paris, France.
Olivia Wilde. Photo: Pascal Le Segretain/Getty

Olivia Wilde is stylishly shrouded in mystery.

The Don't Worry Darling actress and director turned heads at the Saint Laurent runway show in Paris on Tuesday in a dramatic plunging dress complete with a dark hood.

Wilde's ensemble featured a sheer black hooded Saint Laurent dress under a long black wool overcoat. The hood covered most of her hair and was kept in place by "extremely powerful glue," the actress revealed in an Instagram Story posted later Tuesday night.

The Booksmart director paired her mysterious outfit with black sheer tights and a pair of black leather pointed-toe heels. She kept her hair casual, with soft beachy waves and a soft natural makeup palette to match.

Olivia Wilde attends the Saint Laurent Womenswear Fall Winter 2023-2024 show as part of Paris Fashion Week on February 28, 2023 in Paris, France.
Olivia Wilde. Pascal Le Segretain/Getty

Other stars that attended the Saint Laurent show and sat front row with the House actress include Dua Lipa, Zoë Kravitz, Catherine Deneuve and Rosie Huntington-Whiteley

The Paris Fashion Week appearance comes a few months after another stylish outing for the actress.

Olivia Wilde Reveals Her Sheer Hooded Dress Was Kept in Place with 'Really Powerful Glue"
Olivia Wilde. Olivia Wilde/Instagram

Olivia Wilde attended the 13th Governors Awards in November in a gorgeous look. Wilde made her first public appearance at the ceremony at the Fairmont Century Plaza in Los Angeles following her break from her relationship with Harry Styles, wearing a show-stopping gown.

Posing for a photo on the red carpet, Wilde, 38, donned a layered tulle Erdem gown with a netted train from the Spring Summer 2023 collection. She completed her glamorous ensemble for the evening by pairing it with sheer opera gloves and Mikimoto jewelry.

RELATED VIDEO: Olivia Wilde Bears Her Midriff in Slim Black Gown During 2022 Women in Film Honors Gala

The public appearance marked her first after multiple sources confirmed to PEOPLE that the "As It Was" singer and actress-director are "taking a break" from their romance after nearly two years together.

