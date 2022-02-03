Olivia Wilde Wears Jumpsuit of Her 'Dreams' to Harry Styles' Birthday Celebration: 'Happy, Happy'

On Wednesday, the Don't Worry Darling director shared a pair of snapshots in which she sported a floral, hippie-inspired jumpsuit

Olivia Wilde served up a seriously stylish look for Harry Styles' birthday.

On Wednesday, the Don't Worry Darling director/actress shared a pair of snapshots on her Instagram Story, in which she can be seen sporting a floral, hippie-inspired jumpsuit on her boyfriend's 28th birthday the day prior.

"Happy happy," Wilde, 37, wrote across one of her Stories, which featured a close-up shot of her effortlessly donning a brown Kwaidan Editions number while standing behind a candlelit table.

Wilde's following Instagram Story showed off the full ensemble in a head-to-toe mirror selfie. "Jumpsuit of my dreams," she captioned the pic.

In Vogue's January 2022 cover story, The O.C. alum opened up about the buzz surrounding her relationship with the former One Direction singer.

"It's obviously really tempting to correct a false narrative. But I think what you realize is that when you're really happy, it doesn't matter what strangers think about you," said Wilde. "All that matters to you is what's real, and what you love, and who you love."

She added, "In the past 10 years, as a society, we have placed so much more value on the opinion of strangers rather than the people closest to us. I'm happier than I've ever been. And I'm healthier than I've ever been, and it's just wonderful to feel that."

A source confirmed to PEOPLE in January 2021 that the pair quietly began dating after they started working together on Don't Worry Darling, in which Styles also stars.