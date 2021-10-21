The Booksmart director and "Watermelon Sugar" singer have been dating since January

Olivia Wilde Rocks Harry Styles' 'Treat People with Kindness' Merch While Out and About in L.A.

Olivia Wilde is keeping Harry Styles close to her heart while he's away on tour.

On Thursday, the actress and producer, 37, was spotted out and about in Los Angeles wearing a black hoodie embossed with the words "Treat People with Kindess," which is the the title of a song and music video released by Styles earlier this year.

Wilde paired her hoodie (which is available to shop now on the singer's website for $54.99) with black leggings, black sneakers and orange-tinted sunglasses.

The subtle show of support comes after the Booksmart director attended Styles' Love on Tour concert in Las Vegas in September, a concert goer told E! News.

"She was so happy and dancing all night!" the eyewitness told the outlet. "It was very cute. She was singing along to almost every song and having a good time with the people she was with."

In January, PEOPLE confirmed the couple had begun dating after sparks flew on the set of their upcoming thriller Don't Worry Darling. They've since grown close, attending a friend's wedding in the winter and vacationing in Italy in July.

In August, they reached another relationship milestone — wearing coordinating couples outfits — when they were spotted walking around after a lunch date in matching ripped jeans and white T-shirts. Styles chose light-wash oversized denim with holes at the knees and a vintage Bestie Boys band tee, while Wilde opted for a black pair of distressed, ripped jeans and a plain white T-shirt with rolled sleeves.

Though Wilde has been busy filming her upcoming movie Babylon with Brad Pitt, a source told PEOPLE last month that the director will "join him when she can," while Styles is on the road.

"They seem very serious and happy," the source added.