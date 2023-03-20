Olivia Wilde Wears 2 Teeny-Tiny Bikinis for a Beachside Getaway with Friends — See the Snaps!

Olivia Wilde is soaking up the sun with her gal pals!

Dressed in a black string bikini paired with a classic pair of oversized shades, the Booksmart director smiled wide as she posed on a sandy beach in a black-and-white video shared to her Instagram Story over the weekend.

The smiles continued as she posed alongside friends Barbara Burchfield and Molly Howard in another glimpse at the girl's getaway. They gathered together in another sweet pic that showed Wilde sporting a white bikini as the group posed in front of the tropical getaway's oceanfront view.

The girls' trip comes just a few days after Wilde's 39th birthday celebration.

For the big day, the mom of two's home was decorated by daughter Daisy, 6, and son Otis, 8½, with colorful balloons and a "Happy Birthday" banner. Her kids, whom she shares with ex-fiancé Jason Sudeikis, made her feel extra special as she shared the pics on her Instagram Story, writing, "Came home way past curfew to this 🥹."

Another picture from the special occasion showed an envelope on a counter that read "to mommy from your favorite child," which Wilde teased was "a test."

Wilde began her birthday month by celebrating at Paris Fashion Week.

Dressed in a dramatic plunging dress with a dark hood, the Don't Worry Darling actress and director turned heads at the Saint Laurent runway show as she paired the outfit with black sheer Calzedonia tights and a pair of black leather pointed-toe heels.

Wilde's ensemble featured a sheer black hooded Saint Laurent dress under a long black wool overcoat. The hood covered most of her hair and was kept in place by "extremely powerful glue," the actress joked in an Instagram Story during the trip.