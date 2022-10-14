Olivia Wilde Wears One of Her Most Daring Looks Yet — a Heart-Shaped Nipple Pasty

“I idolize women who survive a system that they feel challenged by,” said Olivia Wilde, who fronts Elle’s 2022 Women in Hollywood issue in a breast-baring top

By
Michelle Lee
Michelle Lee

Editorial Assistant, Style & Beauty, PEOPLE

Published on October 14, 2022 02:22 PM
Olivia Wilde for ELLE
Photo: CASS BIRD/ELLE

Olivia Wilde is bearing her heart.

As one of the cover stars for Elle's 2022 Women in Hollywood November issue, the award-winning director opened up about breaking Hollywood's glass ceiling — and wore some bold looks to make her mark.

Photographed by Cass Bird, Wilde, 38, confidently poses on the cover in a Gucci one-shoulder top bearing one of her breasts adorned with a heart-shaped pasty covering her nipple.

Alongside the bombshell look, Wilde dazzles in a futuristic mirrorball dress from Prada, gives high-fashion in an oversized Balenciaga and Adidas tracksuit and goes retro in sporty ensemble from Celine by Hedi Slimane.

Olivia Wilde for ELLE
CASS BIRD/ELLE

"A few of the things I have in development are about the raw determination of women," the award-winning director told the outlet her feminist outlook. "I idolize women who survive a system that they feel challenged by."

Wilde also opened up about her relationship with her Don't Worry Darling co star Florence Pugh in regards to the speculated drama between the two.

"It is shocking to see so many untruths about yourself traded as fact," she said. "Florence had a really wise comment that we didn't sign up for a reality show."

"And I love that she put it that way, because it's as though the general public feels that if you are making something that you're selling to the public, you somehow have accepted that your life will be torn to shreds by a pack of wolves," Wilde added. "No, that's actually not part of the job description. Never was."

Olivia Wilde for ELLE
CASS BIRD/ELLE

She also discussed the psychological thriller's portrayal of feminism — "I was much more interested in that tense space where we recognize our own participation in the system that objectifies us," she told Elle — and the controversial sex scenes that explored "female pleasure that doesn't come from penetration."

"Florence very wisely pointed out that a lot of attention has been given to the sex scenes. And I think she's so right. I completely agree with her that it's overshadowing everything else that the movie's about," Wilde told the outlet, noting that she was "so happy" with Pugh's statement.

Elle's Women in Hollywood issue, available on newsstands on Nov. 1, also stars Anne Hathaway, Michelle Yeoh, Zoë Kravitz, Issa Rae, Sigourney Weaver, Ariana DeBose and Sydney Sweeney.

