Olivia Wilde Supports Harry Styles' New Beauty Brand on Instagram: 'I Find This Very Pleasing'

Olivia Wilde just made her relationship with Harry Styles Instagram official (well, kind of).

Just hours after the "Watermelon Sugar" singer, 27, announced his first foray into the beauty industry with the launch of Pleasing, the actress, 37, showed support for her beau by sharing his brand reveal post to her Instagram Story.

She cleverly captioned the black-and-white clip, "I find this very pleasing." Us too, Olivia. Us too.

Pleasing — available now for pre-order and officially dropping on Nov. 29. — will drop with two skincare serums and pearl-inspired nail polishes.

Blurring the binary boundaries, Styles' gender-neutral brand is inspired by the things he uses in his own beauty routine. "When we decided Pleasing would make beauty products I wanted to be sure they were something I would use. I didn't want to make products to mask people, I wanted to highlight them and make them feel beautiful," Styles said in a press release.

The singer's proudly rocked nail art manicures for the past few years, so it is no surprise that nail lacquers would be an essential part of Pleasing's first drop.

"It's starting with nail polish because that was kind of the birth of what it was for. Me seeing a color on a flower or a wallpaper or something and thinking, 'Oh, I wanna put that on my nails.' It was a fun little project, but during the pandemic, and when we eventually named it Pleasing, it felt like it was so much more than nail polish," Styles told Dazed in a new cover story.

In addition to four pearl-inspired polishes, Styles will introduce skincare to the world with his first launch. The two innovations include the Pleasing Pen (a dual-ended lip and eye serum) and the Pearlescent Illuminating Serum.

Earlier this month, Wilde seemingly reached the jewelry-sharing stage of her relationship with Styles.

The Booksmart director was clocked by an eagle-eyed fan, as she wore a very familiar gold cross necklace at Tuesday's Gucci Love Parade fashion show in Los Angeles.

"I want to die," TikTok user luvslovescherry captioned a video of herself connecting the dots.

"Are u fr rn????" she wrote in the video, sharing photos of Wilde and Styles wearing what appears to be the same piece of jewelry on different occasions.