Olivia Wilde Rocks Harry Styles Love On Tour Merch During Los Angeles Coffee Run
The actress and and former One Direction crooner were first romantically linked in January
Olivia Wilde continues to support her man!
The Booksmart director, 37, was spotted out and about wearing merchandise from Harry Styles' Love on Tour concert series while grabbing Starbucks in Los Angeles on Nov. 16.
Wilde — who was first linked to Styles in January after she directed the 27-year-old "Watermelon Sugar" singer in the highly anticipated drama Don't Worry Darling — sported a short-sleeve, white tee shirt adorned with two black bunnies on the front, along with "Love On Tour" written across the chest in bright orange. The Drinking Buddies star finished off her casual look with a pair of black Tori Burch leggings with white stripe detailing on the ankles, black sneakers, a yellow mask, and a high ponytail.
The actress' coffee run comes just one day after a fan spotted her at Styles' San Diego concert with her kids Otis, 7, and Daisy, 5, who she shares with ex Jason Sudeikis.
RELATED: Harry Styles Dresses as Dorothy from The Wizard Of Oz During Halloween-Themed Concert in N.Y.C.
Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.
This isn't the first time the Booksmart director has been seen wearing Styles' concert merch. In October, Wilde was photographed running errands in L.A. wearing a black hoodie reading "Treat People With Kindness."
She was also spotted wearing one of the "Adore You" singer's gold cross necklaces while attending the Gucci Love Parade fashion show in L.A. earlier this month.
Olivia Wilde Shows Support for Harry Styles' New Beauty Brand on Instagram: 'I Find This Very Pleasing'
RELATED: Why Harry Styles and Olivia Wilde's Romantic Compatibility Is 'Really Strong,' According to a Celeb Astrologer
Wilde has been showing her support for the "Golden" singer throughout his ongoing tour — she attended his first show in Las Vegas on Sept. 4, and has been spotted at multiple concerts since.
"She was so happy and dancing all night!" an eyewitness told E! News at the time. "It was very cute. She was singing along to almost every song and having a good time with the people she was with."