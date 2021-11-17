Olivia Wilde Rocks Harry Styles Love On Tour Merch During Los Angeles Coffee Run

The actress and and former One Direction crooner were first romantically linked in January

Olivia Wilde continues to support her man!

The Booksmart director, 37, was spotted out and about wearing merchandise from Harry Styles' Love on Tour concert series while grabbing Starbucks in Los Angeles on Nov. 16.

Wilde — who was first linked to Styles in January after she directed the 27-year-old "Watermelon Sugar" singer in the highly anticipated drama Don't Worry Darling — sported a short-sleeve, white tee shirt adorned with two black bunnies on the front, along with "Love On Tour" written across the chest in bright orange. The Drinking Buddies star finished off her casual look with a pair of black Tori Burch leggings with white stripe detailing on the ankles, black sneakers, a yellow mask, and a high ponytail.

The actress' coffee run comes just one day after a fan spotted her at Styles' San Diego concert with her kids Otis, 7, and Daisy, 5, who she shares with ex Jason Sudeikis.

Steve Granitz/FilmMagic; Kevin Mazur/Getty

This isn't the first time the Booksmart director has been seen wearing Styles' concert merch. In October, Wilde was photographed running errands in L.A. wearing a black hoodie reading "Treat People With Kindness."

She was also spotted wearing one of the "Adore You" singer's gold cross necklaces while attending the Gucci Love Parade fashion show in L.A. earlier this month.

Wilde has been showing her support for the "Golden" singer throughout his ongoing tour — she attended his first show in Las Vegas on Sept. 4, and has been spotted at multiple concerts since.