Olivia Wilde Reveals Tattoos That Appear to Be Special Nods to Her Kids: 'Running Out of Arms'

Olivia Wilde's tattoos seem to have significant meaning.

Famed tattoo artist Brian Woo, a.k.a. Dr. Woo, revealed the 38-year-old Babylon actress's ink on Instagram Wednesday.

Her arms now feature what appears to be the Libra constellation, a nod to her 6-year-old daughter Daisy's zodiac sign, alongside a hummingbird and the Taurus constellation for her son Otis, 8, a tattoo she originally got back in 2018.

Woo wrote in the caption that he began the work on her arms some time ago and is now "completing the balance, adding to the story for Olivia."

The actress also shared the image on her Instagram Story and referenced her many tattoos, joking that she is "running out of arms."

Wilde first debuted the tattoo for Otis via Instagram in July 2018.

"Heatwave activities include... ✨🌙✨ For my little o," she wrote at the time.

In 2021, Dr. Woo revealed that Wilde had gotten tattoos of the names of her children, whom she shares with ex Jason Sudeikis.

Dr. Woo also served as the artist for those tattoos, which shows Otis' name on Olivia's right arm and Daisy's name on her left, both in a delicate script font.

"Mommas love ✍🏼💕," Dr. Woo captioned the sentimental snap.

In September, Wilde opened up about being a single mom following her split from Sudeikis. The exes first began dating in 2011 before calling it quits nine years later.

"Reshaping a family is tricky," Wilde admitted while appearing on The Kelly Clarkson Show, before noting what the "one benefit" is of the situation.

"It's allowed for some really deep conversations with my kids about emotions and about happiness and about what family means and love," she explained to host Kelly Clarkson. "It's actually allowed me to get to know them in a different way."

"My priority is them," she said of her two kids. "That's what it is. It's as long as they're happy and they're healthy then, my ex and I, we agree on that. They are everything to us."

"There are so many families that are blended and different shapes. It's doable," she added. "If you can surround them with so much love, then it's okay. But, you know, it's tricky because we're not doing it in private."

After news of their split broke in November 2020, a source told PEOPLE that the pair's children were their main concern. "It's been amicable and they've transitioned into a great co-parenting routine. The children are the priority and the heart of the family's relationship," the source said.