Olivia Wilde Reveals Tattoos That Appear to Be Special Nods to Her Kids: 'Running Out of Arms'

Olivia Wilde shares son Otis, 8, and daughter Daisy, 6, with ex Jason Sudeikis

By
Published on February 15, 2023 10:56 PM
LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - DECEMBER 15: Olivia Wilde arrives at the "Babylon" Global Premiere Screening at Academy Museum of Motion Pictures on December 15, 2022 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Steve Granitz/FilmMagic); https://www.instagram.com/p/CosuwIoypNM/?igshid=YmMyMTA2M2Y%3D _dr_woo_ Verified Completing the balance, adding to the story for Olivia ✨🌘💫 done awhile back at #hideawayatsuitex #slimneedle 4h
Photo: Steve Granitz/FilmMagic; Brian Woo/Instagram

Olivia Wilde's tattoos seem to have significant meaning.

Famed tattoo artist Brian Woo, a.k.a. Dr. Woo, revealed the 38-year-old Babylon actress's ink on Instagram Wednesday.

Her arms now feature what appears to be the Libra constellation, a nod to her 6-year-old daughter Daisy's zodiac sign, alongside a hummingbird and the Taurus constellation for her son Otis, 8, a tattoo she originally got back in 2018.

Woo wrote in the caption that he began the work on her arms some time ago and is now "completing the balance, adding to the story for Olivia."

The actress also shared the image on her Instagram Story and referenced her many tattoos, joking that she is "running out of arms."

Wilde first debuted the tattoo for Otis via Instagram in July 2018.

"Heatwave activities include... ✨🌙✨ For my little o," she wrote at the time.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

In 2021, Dr. Woo revealed that Wilde had gotten tattoos of the names of her children, whom she shares with ex Jason Sudeikis.

Dr. Woo also served as the artist for those tattoos, which shows Otis' name on Olivia's right arm and Daisy's name on her left, both in a delicate script font.

"Mommas love ✍🏼💕," Dr. Woo captioned the sentimental snap.

RELATED VIDEO: Eva Mendes Hints That She May Be Married to Longtime Boyfriend Ryan Gosling with New Tattoo Photos

In September, Wilde opened up about being a single mom following her split from Sudeikis. The exes first began dating in 2011 before calling it quits nine years later.

"Reshaping a family is tricky," Wilde admitted while appearing on The Kelly Clarkson Show, before noting what the "one benefit" is of the situation.

"It's allowed for some really deep conversations with my kids about emotions and about happiness and about what family means and love," she explained to host Kelly Clarkson. "It's actually allowed me to get to know them in a different way."

"My priority is them," she said of her two kids. "That's what it is. It's as long as they're happy and they're healthy then, my ex and I, we agree on that. They are everything to us."

"There are so many families that are blended and different shapes. It's doable," she added. "If you can surround them with so much love, then it's okay. But, you know, it's tricky because we're not doing it in private."

After news of their split broke in November 2020, a source told PEOPLE that the pair's children were their main concern. "It's been amicable and they've transitioned into a great co-parenting routine. The children are the priority and the heart of the family's relationship," the source said.

Related Articles
olivia wilde
Olivia Wilde Says She's Received 'Horrendous Insults' Telling Her She's a 'Terrible Mother'
olivia wilde
Olivia Wilde Gets Tattoos of Her Children's Names: 'Momma's Love'
Director and actress Olivia Wilde attends Warner Bros. Pictures "The Big Picture" presentation at Caesars Palace during CinemaCon 2022, the official convention of the National Association of Theatre Owners, on April 26, 2022 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Gabe Ginsberg/WireImage; Jason Sudeikis, winner of Outstanding Lead Actor in a Comedy Series for 'Ted Lasso', poses in the press room during the 73rd Primetime Emmy Awards at L.A. LIVE on September 19, 2021 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Rich Fury/Getty Images)
Olivia Wilde, Jason Sudeikis' Former Nanny Sues for Wrongful Termination After Taking 'Stress Leave'
Los Angeles, CA - *PREMIUM-EXCLUSIVE* - WEB EMBARGO UNTIL 5 PM ET on January 29, 2023 Olivia Wilde and Jason Sudeikis show they are finally on good terms as they leave a meeting together in Hollywood on Friday afternoon. Olivia and Jason had a long talk at their cars and then hugged one another as they said goodbye. The former couple has had a contentious split but it looks like they are finally in a good place following Olivia's split with Harry Styles. Pictured: Oliva Wilde, Jason Sudeikis BACKGRID USA 29 JANUARY 2023 BYLINE MUST READ: BACKGRID USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com *UK Clients - Pictures Containing Children Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
Olivia Wilde and Ex Jason Sudeikis Seen Hugging in L.A. Following Harry Styles Split
Olivia Wilde tattoo
Celebrities Who Got Tattoos in Honor of Their Kids
Olivia Wilde Shares Peek at Magical Holiday Disneyland Trip with Son Otis and Daughter Daisy
Olivia Wilde Shares Rare Photos of Son Otis and Daughter Daisy During Holiday Disneyland Trip
Olivia Wild with Otis and Daisy
Olivia Wilde on 'Reshaping' Her Family Following Jason Sudeikis Split: 'It's Tricky'
Pete Davidson during rehearsals on Thursday, December 30th
A Guide to Pete Davidson's Tattoos and What They Mean
Olivia Wilde, Jason Sudeikis and Otis Sudeikis, Daisy Sudeikis attends March For Our Lives Los Angeles on March 24, 2018 in Los Angeles, California
All About Jason Sudeikis and Olivia Wilde's 2 Kids
LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - NOVEMBER 06: Olivia Wilde arrives at the 10th Annual LACMA ART+FILM GALA Presented By GucciLos Angeles County Museum of Art on November 06, 2021 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Steve Granitz/FilmMagic) LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - MARCH 14: Harry Styles attends the 63rd Annual GRAMMY Awards at Los Angeles Convention Center on March 14, 2021 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for The Recording Academy ) Steve Granitz/FilmMagic; Kevin Mazur/Getty
Olivia Wilde and Harry Styles' Break Is 'Difficult' for Her: 'It's Just a Tricky Situation' (Source)
harry styles, olivia wilde
Olivia Wilde Brings Kids Otis and Daisy to Harry Styles' L.A. Concert
Olivia Wilde at the Academys 13th Governors Awards held at the Fairmont Century Plaza on November 19, 2022 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Gilbert Flores/Variety via Getty Images)
Olivia Wilde Makes First Public Appearance Following Break from Harry Styles in Show-Stopping Gown
Harry Styles, Olivia Wilde, Jason Sudekis
Jason Sudeikis and Olivia Wilde Had 'Issues Between Them Before' Relationship with Harry Styles: Source
LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - OCTOBER 17: Olivia Wilde attends 29th Annual ELLE Women In Hollywood Celebration on October 17, 2022 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Jon Kopaloff/WireImage,)
Olivia Wilde Raves 'I Love My Life' While Discussing Her Work After Slamming Nanny's Claims
Harry Styles, Olivia Wilde, Jason Sudekis
Olivia Wilde and Jason Sudeikis Deny 'Scurrilous' Claims from Nanny About Harry Styles Relationship
Harry Styles, Olivia Wilde, Jason Sudekis
Olivia Wilde and Harry Styles 'Thriving' Despite Nanny's Claims About Jason Sudeikis Split: Source