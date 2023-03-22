Olivia Wilde Reveals the 'Really Bad' Dragon Butt Tattoo She Got at 13 in Cheeky Birthday Photo

Olivia Wilde is the girl with the dragon tattoo.

The star just celebrated the start of Aries season with her 39th birthday. To honor the occasion, Wilde took to Instagram to share a throwback pic poking fun at some of her rarely seen ink.

In the black-and-white photo, the actress and director wears a white thong bikini while she looks off into the distance at the ocean, standing alongside a bikini-clad friend. But it's the dragon tattoo inked on her upper right butt cheek that takes center stage.

When Wilde posted the photo, she poked fun at the "tramp stamp" in the caption, saying, "39 and feeling fine. Thanks for the birthday love. I milked it for way too long and it's been great. Here's to whatever's next. Probably not another tramp stamp but who knows. #shameless #howdareshe #thehorror ♥️."

In a 2017 interview with Craig Ferguson, the Don't Worry Darling director opened up about when, where, why and how she got her dragon tattoo, though it wasn't till now that fans got a peek at the ink.

Revealing that she has "one really bad [tattoo]," a "dragon tattoo" that she got at just 13 years old.

Then, letting the talk show host in on the behind-the-scenes of the decision, playfully saying she "was in New York City and I thought it was a great idea, it had a lot of meaning at the time but now it's hideous," adding, "It's not a tramp stamp! It's over to the right. It's an ass stamp, which is probably a lot classier."

The "classy" tat is one of many the actress has acquired over the years. Most recently, Wilde got the constellations for Libra and Taurus tattooed on her forearms. Both are a reference to her kids, the Libra being for her 6-year-old daughter Daisy and the Taurus for her son 8-year-old son Otis.

Wilde also has each of her children's names drawn in a delicate font, next to the constellations.