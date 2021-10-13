The director and actress is baring it all in celebration of her ongoing partnership with clean beauty brand True Botanicals

Olivia Wilde Poses Nude and Unretouched to Promote Sustainability: 'More Confident Than Ever'

Olivia Wilde is on a mission to prove "sustainability is sexy."

In a new campaign celebrating the 5-year anniversary of her partnership with True Botanicals, the filmmaker, actor, and activist, 37, was photographed nude and unretouched to promote the idea that "sustainability doesn't have to feel like an obligation, but more like an indulgence," the clean beauty brand shared

Shot by Guy Aroche, the campaign sees Wilde "unleash her innate feminine sensuality with confidence and control" as she basks in the sun and takes a dip in what looks to be a luxurious backyard pool.

Olivia Wilde Stars in True Botanicals’ New Empowered Campaign Credit: Courtesy True Botanicals

"I think that there is this impression that responsibility and sustainability are inherently rational and boring," the Booksmart director said. "But True Botanicals products are so sumptuous, decadent and luxurious, they're proof that clean and safe skincare can be an indulgence. I wanted to capture and show that sustainability is sexy."

"I'm in my late 30s, have had 2 babies, and I feel more confident in my own skin than ever," Wilde added. "My body has done so much for me and gotten me this far, and so why wouldn't I spoil myself with this luxurious skincare that's also good for me and the planet?"

True Botanicals has long prioritized sustainability and clean products — in fact, it was the first brand in the world to have every ingredient and sub-ingredient Made Safe certified, with most launches featuring regenerative-farmed plant-actives and organic ingredients that have been traced to their origins.

True Botanicals founder Hillary Peterson said Wilde aligns with this mission and joined forces with the brand to prove that "safe, sustainable skincare can be equally luxurious and effective."

Peterson continued: "With this campaign, we continue to redefine luxury in the beauty industry with imagery that defies expectations of a natural brand."

The actress is also busy working on her highly-anticipated film Don't Worry Darling.

Wilde, who directs again after her 2019 debut with Booksmart, recently posted a short teaser of her upcoming movie featuring a passionate kiss between Florence Pugh and Harry Styles. The teaser also revealed the movie will hit theaters Sept. 23, 2022.

Wilde and Styles, 27, first met while filming the movie last fall and have since struck up a romance. They were first linked earlier this year at a friend's wedding and have been showing off their love around the world since.

The director stepped out to support the "Watermelon Sugar" singer at the launch of his Love On Tour in Las Vegas in August and has been spotted at several shows since.