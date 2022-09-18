Olivia Wilde Nearly Trips Over Her Valentino Gown at 'Don't Worry Darling' Screening in Spain

Olivia Wilde recovered flawlessly from a potential spill in couture.

The Don't Worry Darling director, 38, nearly tripped over her stunning Valentino green sequined gown on Friday at the Victoria Eugenia Theatre for the Spain premiere of her highly-anticipated film during the 70th San Sebastian International Film Festival.

She exuded '70s statuesque glamour in the sparkling floor-length backless number with a halter-neck, which she paired with matching stilettos. In photos, Wilde can be seen struggling with her heels getting stuck in the train of her dress as an assistant comes to help her.

Wilde previously addressed ongoing speculation of behind-the-scenes drama between herself and costar Florence Pugh while appearing on the cover of Vanity Fair.

"Florence's performance in this film is astounding. It's just baffling to me that the media would rather focus on baseless rumors and gossip, thereby overshadowing her profound talent," she said. "She deserves more than that. As does the movie, and everyone who worked so hard on it."

Added Wilde, "Florence is one of the most in-demand actresses in the universe. ... I gather that some people expect for her to be engaging more on social media. I didn't hire her to post. I hired her to act. She fulfilled every single expectation I had of her. That's all that matters to me."

The rumored drama recently culminated during the movie's premiere earlier this month at the Venice International Film Festival, where an industry insider told PEOPLE: "By trying to not make headlines they made way more."

Pugh and Harry Styles star in Don't Worry Darling as Jack and Alice, a young married couple in the 1950s, living in the picturesque desert company town of Victory, Calif., where Alice becomes obsessed with the mysterious nature of Jack's work as cracks begin to show in their utopian community.

The film is Wilde's sophomore directorial effort after her debut with 2019's Booksmart.

Don't Worry Darling premieres Sept. 23 in theaters.