Olivia Wilde and Margaret Zhang Have Nothing but Good Vibes After Wearing the Same Dress to the Met Gala

Both Wilde and Zhang laughed off the twinning moment

By Zizi Strater
Published on May 3, 2023 12:55 PM
Olivia Wilde and Margaret Zhang
Olivia Wilde and Margaret Zhang at the 2023 Met Gala. Photo: Christopher Polk/WWD via Getty Images; Ron Adar/Shutterstock

Olivia Wilde and Margaret Zhang have no hard feelings.

After the Don't Worry Darling actress and the editor-in-chief of Vogue China waltzed into the 2023 Met Gala in opposing colors of the same dress, the duo has been full of laughter about the viral moment.

Both Wilde and Zhang sported a Chloé frock based on a 40-year-old Karl Lagerfeld design in honor of the night's theme, "Karl Lagerfeld: A Line of Beauty."

Wilde walked the red carpet first in a white version of the side cutout gown, which was created by Chloé creative director Gabriela Hearst; Zhang trailed in after her in a black iteration of the floor-length dress that featured a ruffled skirt and cape with a long train with gold embellishments at the bottom.

Immediately after the latter arrived, the internet was quick to notice and meme about the two twinning. Rather than hold resentment, though, the two hopped in on the joke.

Olivia Wilde and Margaret Zhang
Olivia Wilde/Instagram

The actress noticed the double take that day, posting a side-by-side on her Instagram Story of the two and the original garment with praise for Zhang. "Great minds," she wrote. "If you're gonna twin with anyone, make it @margaretzhang."

Zhang saw Wilde's post shortly after, reposting it on her Story and adding "CUE THE STRINGS," jokingly nodding to the violin design at the center of both their dresses and central to a lot of the memes about the looks.

The jokes didn't stop there, though; Wilde reposted a meme created by startup Deel, where her bright white bodice was associated with the angelic persona one might put in in a "1:1 with my boss" while Zhang's cool blue hair and dark dress were compared to "Zoomies with my fave coworkers." The actress simply reacted to the comical comparison with a crying laughing emoji.

olivia wilde
Gabriela Hearst/Instagram

Hearst also posted a picture of Wilde admiring a similar dress to the one Zhang wore that was up for display at the Metropolitan Museum of Art's Karl Lagerfeld exhibit, also giving a nod to the twinning moment.

