Olivia Wilde Makes a Sexy Appearance at Harry Styles' Concert in Dress with a Daring Neckline

Olivia Wilde is celebrating boyfriend Harry Styles — in style!

The Don't Worry Darling star, 38, toasted the "As It Was" singer's final concert at New York's Madison Square Garden on Wednesday, wearing a plunging Stella McCartney cut-out dress.

The floor-sweeping gown matched the boho vibe of Harry's House, with a circular keyhole detail and spaghetti straps. Wilde paired the look with sky-high platform boots from Casadei and Anita Ko gold jewelry, the New York Post reports, and a white feather boa — a gift to concert-goers — which she rocked from her perch on the arena's floor.

Wilde's appearance at the show followed a taping of The Late Show with Stephen Colbert, in which she promoted her new movie, which stars Styles, 28, and Florence Pugh.

While the actress and director has made a practice of supporting her boyfriend's career, he has often had an influence on her fashion choices.

Last fall, Wilde sported merchandise from the "Watermelon Sugar" performer's Love on Tour concert series, wearing a short-sleeve, white t-shirt adorned with two black bunnies on the front, along with "Love on Tour" written across the chest in bright orange.

The actress proudly wore the shirt while on a coffee run one day after taking in his San Diego concert with her kids Otis, 8, and Daisy, 5, whom she shares with ex Jason Sudeikis.

In the past, Wilde and Styles have been spotted wearing the same gold cross necklace and also like to dip into each other's wardrobes, with Wilde wearing a black hoodie printed with "Treat People with Kindness" from the merch collection for his single of the same name last year.