Olivia Wilde Says She Feels 'Unstoppable' in Low-Rise Jeans and a Sweatshirt

The low-rise jean style may not be as trendy as it was in the early 2000s, but that doesn’t stop Olivia Wilde from wearing the hip-hugging design she loves.

The actress and filmmaker, 35, opened up about her polarizing fashion preference in an interview with Beanie Feldstein (who starred in Wilde’s directorial debut Booksmart) for the February cover of InStyle‘s Badass Women issue.

In the Q&A, Feldstein jokingly said to Wilde: “I have to say the most surprising thing I’ve learned about you is that you love a low-rise jean. It’s something that I don’t quite understand because I want the top of my jeans to touch my bra strap.”

But Wilde prefers her pants to hang low. “I’m still pretending to be a teenager from the early aughts,” she said in the interview.

Image zoom

She continued: “My most comfortable state is when I’m wearing low-rise jeans, sneakers, and a sweatshirt. In that, I am unstoppable. And if I’m in a high-waist jean, I can’t let my gut expand. When I see pictures of people like Paul Feig directing in full-on outfits, I’m like, ‘How?’“

Image zoom Alo Ceballos/GC Images

When she’s not dressed in her favorite off-duty uniform, Wilde credit her stylist Karla Welch for helping her craft the chic looks she wears on red carpets.

“My stylist, Karla Welch, is one of my best friends. She knows I love a strong shoulder and anything that makes me feel powerful,” Wilde said. “That doesn’t mean I don’t love a flowy frock here and there, but you learn what makes you feel like your best self.”

Thankfully, one thing has changed about Wilde’s style throughout the years.

“When you moved to L.A., you used to wear yellow turtlenecks to pool parties, and that’s why my character, Molly, wears one in the opening of Booksmart,” Feldstein mentioned.

“That’s right,” Wilde replied. “I’d wear wool turtlenecks. It didn’t matter how hot it was.”