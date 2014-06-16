The actress opens up about her style obsession, and Jason's extensive sneaker collection

Mike Coppola/Getty

When new mom Olivia Wilde invites people to her house, she says they automatically expect her to be a fashionista.

“Guests always expect me to have too many shoes,” Wilde tells July’s O magazine. But it’s actually her fiancé Jason Sudeikis who has a love affair with footwear. “He’s a sneakerhead with about 200 pairs of Air Jordans. They make up an extraordinarily colorful wall in our apartment.”

Wilde’s other unexpected fashion secret? For all her time spent on the red carpet, you won’t find numerous fancy frocks in her closet. Instead, she’s got an “assortment” of blazers that “rivals Rachel Maddow’s.”

“If you were to peek inside my closet, you’d think I was a newscaster or a politician — I have dozens of blazers,” she says. “I always buy them, thinking they’ll pull together an outfit, but then never wear them.”

Courtesy O Magazine

The star is no stranger to rocking a jacket on the red carpet. Last month, just 10 days after giving birth to baby Otis, Wilde chose one of the many blazers from her arsenal and wore it alongside Sudeikis at the Ms. Foundation Women of Vision gala.

For more on Wilde’s style, pick up the July issue of O magazine. And tell us: Are you surprised that the star stockpiles blazers?