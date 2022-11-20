Lifestyle Style Olivia Wilde Makes First Public Appearance Following Break from Harry Styles in Show-Stopping Gown Multiple sources confirmed to PEOPLE on Friday the pair are "taking a break" from their relationship after nearly two years together By Shafiq Najib Shafiq Najib Instagram Twitter Shafiq Najib is a Writer & Reporter at PEOPLE. He has over 5 years of experience reporting and writing for various local and national outlets spanning multiple news genres, including Royals, Entertainment, Crime, and Politics.Originally from Malaysia, Shafiq started his career in journalism in London, gaining his first newsroom experience at CNN International before landing a gig as a London-based reporter for Us Weekly. Prior to joining PEOPLE, he also worked as a digital reporter and writer at RadarOnline and Sinclair Broadcast Group. People Editorial Guidelines Published on November 20, 2022 12:42 PM Share Tweet Pin Email Photo: Gilbert Flores/Variety via Getty Olivia Wilde arrived at the 13th Governors Awards in style! On Saturday, the Don't Worry Darling director made her first public appearance at the ceremony at the Fairmont Century Plaza in Los Angeles following her break from her relationship with Harry Styles, wearing a show-stopping gown. Posing for a photo on the red carpet, Wilde, 38, donned a layered tulle Erdem gown with a netted train from the Spring Summer 2023 collection. She completed her glamorous ensemble for the evening by pairing it with sheer opera gloves and Mikimoto jewelry. Olivia Wilde Wears $3,140 Ball Gown Skirt with Abs-Baring Bra Top at Baby2Baby Gala The public appearance marks her first after multiple sources confirmed to PEOPLE on Friday that the "As It Was" singer and actress-director are "taking a break" from their romance after nearly two years together. "He's still touring and is now going abroad. She is focusing on her kids and her work in L.A.," said one source. "It's a very amicable decision." Emma McIntyre/WireImage Wilde — along with her children, daughter Daisy, 6, and son Otis, 8 (she co-parents with ex-fiancé Jason Sudeikis) — were spotted dancing and singing along at Styles' Nov. 15 concert in Los Angeles. "They're still very close friends," said the source of the pair. Added a friend: "Right now, they have different priorities that are keeping them apart." Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories. Styles, 28, who is heading abroad for his Love on Tour shows, and Wilde were first linked in January 2021 after they were photographed holding hands while attending a friend's wedding. Last month, Wilde was also spotted by fans cheering on Styles from the crowd at his Harryween concert in Los Angeles on Oct. 31. In late September, the two were photographed kissing on the street in New York City. Over the course of their relationship, Wilde and Styles have had to endure drama surrounding the release of their film Don't Worry Darling, namely persistent claims that Wilde and the film's leading actress, Florence Pugh, were at odds. "The public pressure on them has been difficult," said the friend. "They've had ups and downs throughout the relationship." RELATED VIDEO: Olivia Wilde Bears Her Midriff in Slim Black Gown During 2022 Women in Film Honors Gala The Booksmart director previously explained to Vanity Fair why she keeps details of her romance with Styles private: "I think once you crack open the window, you can't then be mad when mosquitos come in." Styles, meanwhile, told Rolling Stone in August that he also wanted to keep his personal life under wraps. "I've never talked about my life away from work publicly and found that it's benefited me positively," he told the outlet. "There's always going to be a version of a narrative, and I think I just decided I wasn't going to spend the time trying to correct it or redirect it in some way."