Olivia Wilde Debuts 'French Girl Bangs' Just in Time for Spring: All the Details on Her Hair Change

Olivia Wilde's latest hair move is très chic!

The actress and director just debuted a stylish and subtle hair change while attending the Fashion Trust US Awards on Tuesday night in Los Angeles.

The Don't Worry Darling star unveiled a fresh "French girl bang" with an ombré effect that framed her face and made her cheekbones and jawline look even more sculpted. (We know, how is that even possible!?)

The fresh cut and styling was done by her long-time pro, celebrity hairstylist and entrepreneur, Mara Roszak, with the help of her high-performing clean hair care line, ROZ.

Roszak shared a peek behind the look on Instagram, writing: "BANGS…but the ones you need💥OLIVIA with what I call a "French girl bang" They're a very light long bang that are blended into a jawbone length layer giving a flattering sculpted shape around the face. Perfect if you throw your hair up. In 🤍"

Roszak revealed to PEOPLE that the hair change wasn't a spur-of-the-moment decision, saying, "We had been talking about cutting a long bang that provided versatility whether she is walking a red carpet or going about her day to day."

Talking more about the inspiration behind the new 'do, Roszak adds, "We wanted to make sure it was an easy transition. Nothing about these 'French Girl bangs' is fussy, there is a general ease and effortless with these are bangs that become part of your everyday style rather than something forced. French women always look effortless with their style."

And if you're looking to take a this photo to your stylist during your next haircut, Roszak confirms that "bangs are going to have a moment this Spring!"

"Anyone who wants to try bangs first should start with this type of bang because they are incredibly easy wear, are flattering and are very [low] maintenance," Roszak shares. "This a more universal easy to wear bang…This look in particular can be worn down and also as face framing bangs when you wear your hair up as seen by Olivia"

Olivia Wilde/Instagram

To achieve the red carpet look, Roszak started with the ROZ Santa Lucia Styling Oil to smooth and define her hair and then layered on top a new ROZ product coming in the next month as a finisher for the ends.

Following the application, she took an Ibiza medium boar bristle round brush and placed the hair on top, blow drying the hair with the Bio Ionic Blow Dryer forward and up for volume and for a soft, easy finish."

Stefanie Keenan/Getty Images

For the red carpet hair debut, Wilde also experimented with a slightly edgy eye makeup look featuring chic black parallel eyeliner wings, one following her lower water line and continuing past her eye and one following the curve of her eyelid. She kept the rest of her look simple in a black, bell-sleeve turtleneck dress and chunky boots.