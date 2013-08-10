Olivia Wilde Blows Away the Competition and Earns Best-Dressed Title

Courtesy Henry Lamb/Photowire/BEImages

Really, it’s a wonder any star even got dressed and hit the red carpet after Olivia Wilde stepped out earlier this week in her gorgeous Osman dress. Why even try to compete with this look?

The actress and bride-to-be paired the strapless red midi with nude accessories and a coordinating bold pout for the We’re the Millers premiere in N.Y.C. The ensemble earned her nearly 26,000 votes from PeopleStyleWatch.com readers, significantly more than the runner-up, Emily VanCamp.

VanCamp surprised us by landing in that second spot with her suede turtleneck halter dress. (Suede? And a turtleneck? In the summer? Really?) Though we can’t deny that the Revenge star looks smoking hot in the design.

Also of note on the list this week: Eva Longoria in her own version of a formal turtleneck (these are officially having a moment) and Sharon Stone killing it in a white pencil skirt and silky black button-down.

What do you think of Wilde’s red dress? Does it deserve all the love it’s getting or do you think another look should be in the top spot?

–Zoë Ruderman