Olivia Wilde is continuing her fashion streak.

A little over a month after she rocked an array of stylish looks to promote the release of Don't Worry Darling, the 38-year-old director and actress hit the red carpet in yet another stunning gown, this time at the 2022 Women in Film Honors Gala in Beverly Hills on Thursday evening.

Donning a slim black floor-length Saint Laurent dress with two stunning features — a hood and midriff peekaboo cut-out — Wilde completed the look with black and gold bangles on each wrist, as well as black pointed sandals.

Wilde spoke during one of the panels at the event, where she discussed the obstacles of being a woman in the film industry. There, she said that women in movies "need that community because sometimes it's really difficult, so difficult to be heard."

The mother of two also shared that when she was working on 2015's Meadowland with director Reed Morano, she saw how the crew respected and learned from her, and wanted to see more "women in positions of leadership" so that others could learn from them as well.

Wilde's outing at the weekday gala came not long after she wowed fans during the Don't Worry Darling press tour in other stunning outfits, including a green sequined Valentino gown at the ​​San Sebastian International Film Festival, where she avoided a potential spill on the red carpet.

She also previously wore an iconic yellow Gucci dress with a plunging neckline at the Venice Film Festival.

The latest occasion doesn't mark the first time that Wilde has been spotted out with a cut-out style either. In September, she made an appearance at her boyfriend Harry Styles' concert at Madison Square Garden in New York City, wearing a white Stella McCartney cut-out dress with a plunging neckline.

She also famously wore a tight green Rosie Assoulin cut-out dress to the CFDA Awards in 2016, which bared the sides of her belly while pregnant with her second child, Otis Alexander.

"The tighter the better," Wilde said at the event at the time. "It's all about flaunting your curves. And just in general about fashion, it should feel effortless. If it feels effortless, it looks effortless."