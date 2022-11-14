Olivia Wilde Wears $3,140 Ball Gown Skirt with Abs-Baring Bra Top at Baby2Baby Gala

Olivia Wilde is continuing to have fun with fashion.

The director, 38, teamed a black bandeau bra top with a $3,140 ball gown skirt from Magda Butrym for the 2022 Baby2Baby Gala, adding a touch of gold thanks to Irene Neuwirth statement earrings. The look, styled by Karla Welch, was completed with a '70s-inspired beauty moment including dramatic winged eyeliner and a half-up tousled hairstyle.

The pleated silk skirt and its extended train made it appear as if Wilde was nearly-floating in front of photographers on the carpet. The actress presented alongside Kerry Washington at the event in support of the Los Angeles-based charity which provides diapers and other necessities to impoverished children.

Rodin Eckenroth/Getty

The chic all-black look comes after Wilde bared one breast — with a heart-shaped pasty covering her nipple — for her cover of Elle's 2022 Women in Hollywood issue, out this month. It was one of her most daring looks yet, and Saturday's two-piece look marks her second boundary-pushing style.

The Don't Worry Darling director was among a slew of powerful females who headed this year's gala alongside co-CEOs Kelly Sawyer and Norah Weinstein. Jessica Alba, Ciara and Vanessa Bryant joined Wilde as some of the charity's highlighted sponsors. Kim Kardashian, a long-time donor to the children's charity, was honored with the evening's "Giving Tree Award" for her dedication to its mission.

Stefanie Keenan/Getty

"I know many of us are doing our best to try to explain the inequalities of the world to our tiny little humans, who might not always get it, but I know together we can do our part in raising the next generation to be resourceful, brave, compassionate, and, above everything else, kind," Kardashian, 42, said in her acceptance speech. She joins previous recipients Bryant, 40, and Washington, 45, who cheered her on as she accepted the award from Tyler Perry.

The "remarkable group of women" helped raise over $10 million in support of Baby2Baby's work "providing basic essentials to children living in poverty," the charity shared on Instagram.