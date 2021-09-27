Olivia Rodrigo Pulls Her Riskiest Style Move Yet in Revealing, Skin-Baring Gown

Olivia Rodrigo wore a sexy, strapless Saint Laurent column dress featuring a plunging neckline and thigh-high slit to the Opening Gala for the Academy Museum of Motion Pictures

Arrivals on the green carpet of the Academy Museum of Motion Pictures Opening Gala

Olivia Rodrigo has proven she can pull off many red carpet styles from pop princess to laid-back Y2k-inspired to punk rock chic. And this weekend the musician aced high-fashion, skin-baring glamour.

The singer, 18, turned heads at the Opening Gala for the Academy Museum of Motion Pictures in Los Angeles on Saturday night in a black strapless Saint Laurent column with an imaginative, plunging neckline and a thigh-high slit.

Olivia Rodrigo attends The Academy Museum of Motion Pictures Opening Gala at Academy Museum of Motion Pictures on September 25, 2021 in Los Angeles, Credit: Getty

Her red carpet appearance comes after the "Good 4 U" singer wore a lace and feather-embellished Saint Laurent catsuit for her Met Gala debut earlier this month.

The 2021 Met Gala Celebrating In America: A Lexicon Of Fashion Credit: Getty

One day prior, she stunned in an Atelier Versace corset dress and archive Richard Kerr butterfly earrings at the MTV Video Music Awards (before changing into a custom pastel dress from Marc Jacob's Heaven line for her performance).

VMA Arrivals Olivia Rodrigo | Credit: Matt Baron/Shutterstock

The star opened up to Vogue Singapore in their latest cover interview about her career and how her life has changed since becoming a pop star, including how being in the spotlight has affected her mental health.

"I'm taking it one step at a time. It can be really tough on your mental health, though," said Rodrigo. "I'm grateful for the people who like me for me, and keep me separated from all the noise and tabloids or what people are saying about me on social media. That's always been a top priority."

"It's funny how recognition changes everything and also changes nothing in your life," she continued. "The problems I was having a year ago are still the problems I'm having now, and things that brought me joy a year ago are still the things that bring me joy now. It's just another aspect of life that you need to learn how to deal with, but it doesn't change who you are as a person."

In June, Rodrigo told PEOPLE about carving out time in her busy schedule to focus on herself and friends.

"I can very easily get burned out and exhausted. And when you're burnt out as the artist, I find it really hard to be inspired and create work that you really like," she said at the time. "So definitely taking time off has been paramount. And my team has been really awesome about giving me breaks when I need it, and letting me rest, and take it easy with what I need to."