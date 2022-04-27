Olivia Rodrigo Wears Sheer Corset Dress & Edgy Gloves in NYC with Zack Bia amid Romance Rumors

The singer is in New York City for two sold-out shows at Radio City Music Hall

Olivia Rodrigo is joined by her boyfriend Zach Bia and friends at Zero Bond after performing at Radio City Music Hall

Olivia Rodrigo is joined by her boyfriend Zach Bia and friends at Zero Bond after performing at Radio City Music Hall

Olivia Rodrigo is stepping out in style after her first tour stop in New York City.

The singer, 19, played her first of two sold out shows at Radio City Music Hall Tuesday night as she continues on her months-long Sour World Tour.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

After the show Tuesday night, Rodrigo was spotted with Zack Bia at Zero Bond — a private New York social club — amid speculation that the two are dating.

Olivia Rodrigo is joined by her boyfriend Zach Bia and friends at Zero Bond after performing at Radio City Music Hall Credit: BlayzenPhotos/BACKGRID

The "Good 4 U" singer paid homage to the 80s in a black sheer dress adorned with small pink and blue embroidered flowers which she accessorized with pink knit fingerless gloves, showing off her black painted nails. She wore matching sparkling pink eyeshadow and finished the look with platform loafers.

The 25-year-old DJ wore camouflaged pants paired with bright orange shoes. He hid his face from onlookers behind a zipped up black hooded jacket.

Rodrigo has been on tour since early April and before hitting the road, the High School Musical: The Musical: The Series star told PEOPLE she was "stoked" to experience her music live with her fans.

Olivia Rodrigo is joined by her boyfriend Zach Bia and friends at Zero Bond after performing at Radio City Music Hall Credit: BlayzenPhotos/BACKGRID

"I've been in rehearsals like every day. It's so much fun. I am just so excited to get on the road," she said at the time. "It's been kind of a weird experience, putting out my music in peak COVID where everyone's so isolated from each other."