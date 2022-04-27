Olivia Rodrigo Wears Sheer Corset Dress & Edgy Gloves in NYC with Zack Bia amid Romance Rumors
Olivia Rodrigo is stepping out in style after her first tour stop in New York City.
The singer, 19, played her first of two sold out shows at Radio City Music Hall Tuesday night as she continues on her months-long Sour World Tour.
After the show Tuesday night, Rodrigo was spotted with Zack Bia at Zero Bond — a private New York social club — amid speculation that the two are dating.
The "Good 4 U" singer paid homage to the 80s in a black sheer dress adorned with small pink and blue embroidered flowers which she accessorized with pink knit fingerless gloves, showing off her black painted nails. She wore matching sparkling pink eyeshadow and finished the look with platform loafers.
The 25-year-old DJ wore camouflaged pants paired with bright orange shoes. He hid his face from onlookers behind a zipped up black hooded jacket.
Rodrigo has been on tour since early April and before hitting the road, the High School Musical: The Musical: The Series star told PEOPLE she was "stoked" to experience her music live with her fans.
"I've been in rehearsals like every day. It's so much fun. I am just so excited to get on the road," she said at the time. "It's been kind of a weird experience, putting out my music in peak COVID where everyone's so isolated from each other."
"The music blew up, and I never got to actually experience that with real people," Rodrigo continued. "So, I'm so excited to see in real life, all the people that the music has affected and just sing and dance, and have so much fun with all these new friends. I'm really stoked."