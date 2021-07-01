Olivia Rodrigo Posted a Photo in a Little Black Dress That's Already Selling Out
Olivia Rodrigo has captured the hearts of music fans with her album Sour, and now she's after the hearts of fashion girls, too.
Last week, the 18-year-old singer posted a photo on Instagram wearing a little black dress paired with stockings and double decker Mary Janes. She accessorized with chunky layered necklaces (with teeth!) and a Twilight bag — a look that's giving us edgy, 2000s vibes.
While many fans were freaking out over her Bella and Edward purse, our eyes were on her adorable black slip dress, known as the Roxy. It's from Réalisation Par, the Australian brand behind that iconic silk leopard midi skirt you probably saw everywhere during the summer of 2019. The piece was considered to have not only started the animal print trend, but to have also launched thousands of imitators. The style even got its own dedicated Instagram account.
The silky leopard skirt wasn't the brand's first viral summer staple. There was the Alexandra, a flirty, long-sleeve dress that has been seen on celebs like Bella Hadid, Kylie Jenner, and Jenna Dewan. Then came the Violette, a wrap dress that Emily Ratakowski once styled like a robe, and the Juilet, a corset-style silk dress that just about every influencer owns.
Like Rodrigo, this little black dress is rising in popularity. We're calling it now: The Roxy Dress will be the brand's next viral-worthy style. Made from its original "Black Dragon" silk jacquard fabric, the mini tea dress features a cross-over bust design with pin-tuck frill detailing on its thick straps. This LBD is one of those closet staples that can be worn with everything from a denim jacket and strappy sandals in the summer to a hat and combat boots in the fall.
It's available for $180 in sizes XXS to XXL, however several sizes are already sold out — so you'll want to move quickly to get what we're predicting is the "it" dress of the year. If your size is already gone, Rodrigo has worn several other pieces from Réalisation Par, including the mini version of its famous leopard skirt and this zebra-print maxi slip dress, according to a fan account. Given the brand's history for making highly sought-after styles, we'd bet these two are on the rise, too.
Shop the Roxy dress or any of Réalisation Par's other famous styles while you still can!
Buy It! Réalisation Par The Roxy Dress, $180, realisationpar.com
