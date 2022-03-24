Olivia Rodrigo, Iris Apatow, Charli D'Amelio and Avani Gregg Get Matching Friendship Tattoos

The four BFFs showed off their matching finger tattoos in a new TikTok video

On Wednesday, D'Amelio shared a TikTok video showing that the four BFFs took a trip to the tattoo parlor for some matching ink.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

In the clip, paired to Pharrell Williams's "Just a Cloud Away," Rodrigo and Apatow, both 19, got matching heart tats on their index fingers while D'Amelio, 17, and Gregg, 19, got the same smiley face inked into to their fingers.

D'Amelio smiled and then covering her mouth as she got her new tattoo, according to the video. All four then posed for a picture with their completed tats.

Another video from their girls night out showed the pals posing and lip-synching together to Tyler, the Creator's "Best Interest."

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

Their friendship tattoos come after Rodrigo's big night at the iHeartRadio Music Awards on Tuesday where she was nominated for nine awards and won three, including female artist of the year.

The Grammy nominated singer is also awaiting the release of her Disney+ film titled Olivia Rodrigo: driving home 2 u. Earlier this week, Rodrigo spoke to PEOPLE about how her life has changed since it took a turn following the release of her debut single "drivers license" and debut album SOUR.

"The process of making SOUR, and putting it out in the world really challenged me, and I've grown so much, and I've learned so much more about myself," she told PEOPLE. "I definitely feel like I am a more confident person today because of it."

Rodrigo continued, "The entire process of filming the film, for me, was just super nostalgic. It was all kind of about revisiting this past era of my life, and closing that chapter. So, there was a lot of nostalgia involved."

As Rodrigo closes this chapter of her life, she's opening a new one, beginning with her SOUR tour in support of the album.

The tour will kick off on April 5, and Rodrigo told PEOPLE she's "stoked" to experience her music with her fans.