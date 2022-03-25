Olivia Rodrigo Rocks Bow-Lined Corset, Mini Skirt and Sheer Gloves to Driving Home 2 U Premiere

Another day, another edgy look from Olivia Rodrigo!

The 19-year-old singer attended the Los Angeles premiere of her new Disney+ documentary, Olivia Rodrigo: Driving Home 2 U at the Regency Theater, Thursday evening, where she rocked a bold look while posing on the red carpet.

For the night out, Rodrigo opted for a black corset top from Fancí that was adorned with silk bows. The Grammy-nominated artist paired the look with a baby pink mini skirt and coordinating sheer gloves — also from the label. Rodrigo finalized her ensemble with knee-high socks and glossy platform heels.

Rodrigo was joined by an array of stars at the event, including: Busy Philipps and her oldest child Byrdie, The Kid Laroi and his girlfriend Katarina Deme, as well as Iris Apatow and fellow musician Alexander 23.

Olivia Rodrigo Credit: Randy Holmes/ABC/Getty

In Driving Home 2 U, Rodrigo takes a road trip from Salt Lake City — where she began writing her 11-track debut album Sour — to Los Angeles in her vintage Ford Bronco.

Along the way, Rodrigo makes a number of stops to perform live and breaks down each song on the album. She also recounts the memories that contributed to her songwriting process.

Speaking with PEOPLE about the project earlier this month, Rodrigo shared that she is looking at the days that led her to stardom through the rearview mirror — and closing a chapter of her life.

"The process of making Sour, and putting it out in the world really challenged me, and I've grown so much, and I've learned so much more about myself," she said. "I definitely feel like I am a more confident person today because of it."

Rodrigo continued, "The entire process of filming the film, for me, was just super nostalgic. It was all kind of about revisiting this past era of my life, and closing that chapter. So, there was a lot of nostalgia involved."

At certain points in the film, directed by Stacey Lee, the "Deja Vu" singer also reflects on a past relationship and the heartbreak she experienced afterward.

As Rodrigo closes this chapter of her life, she's opening a new one — beginning with her Sour tour in support of the album.

On April 5, Rodrigo will kick off her first-ever tour — and she's "stoked" to experience her music with her fans.

"I've been in rehearsals like every day. It's so much fun. I am just so excited to get on the road. It's been kind of a weird experience, putting out my music in peak COVID where everyone's so isolated from each other," the "Happier" singer told PEOPLE.

"The music blew up, and I never got to actually experience that with real people. So, I'm so excited to see in real life, all the people that the music has affected and just sing and dance, and have so much fun with all these new friends," she added. "I'm really stoked."