Boop-Oop-a-Doop!

Olivia Rodrigo channeled the iconic cartoon character Betty Boop on Saturday while attending Kendall Jenner's 818 Tequila Halloween party in Hollywood.

The "good 4 u" singer, 19, wore her hair in black pin-up curls and nailed the iconic look with a tomato-hued strapless dress, matching purse and garter belt, plus black knee-high stockings and black patent Mary Janes.

It's not the first time that Rodrigo has rocked a bold look. Earlier this year, she attended the Los Angeles premiere of her new Disney+ documentary, Olivia Rodrigo: Driving Home 2 U wearing a black corset top from Fancí adorned with silk bows.

The Grammy-nominated artist paired the look with a baby pink mini skirt and coordinating sheer gloves — also from the label. Rodrigo finalized her ensemble with knee-high socks and glossy platform heels.

In June, the singer and her best friend Iris Apatow took their fashion talents to Paris, in between Rodrigo's sold-out Sour Tour shows.

In snapshots of the French city and a fun throwback photo of herself sporting a Paris T-shirt as a child, Rodrigo also gave followers a glimpse of her vacation style, which she coordinated with Love star Apatow, 19, who accompanied her on the Parisian trip.

Olivia Rodrigo goes glam. Olivia Rodrigo Instagram

The stars posed for a cute picture in front of the Eiffel Tower while sporting trendy Y2K ensembles.

Rodrigo sported a heather-gray pleated skirt and matching tank top with crochet lace details, platform oxford shoes teamed with calf-length socks, a chain shoulder bag and a pair of sunglasses.