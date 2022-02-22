Olivia Rodrigo Wears a Crop Top and Cowgirl Hat to Her 19th Birthday Party

Happy Birthday Olivia Rodrigo!

The Grammy-nominated artist celebrated her 19th birthday on Monday, marking her new year in a stylish, western-inspired ensemble. As she stepped out with friends, including Iris Apatow, Rodrigo was photographed in a vibrant, pink silk camisole — from No Dress — that featured attached sleeves with a sheer detail at the back. She complemented the look with the label's matching skirt, which included a lace detail and a graphic of a black cake adorned across the front.

Rodrigo then accessorized with a sparkly pink "Birthday Girl" cowgirl hat.

The singer gave fans a glimpse into her birthday festivities, sharing a slideshow of photos and videos on Instagram. In the first shot, Rodrigo poses in her birthday ensemble and blows out birthday candles in a second clip. In the last shot, Rodrigo shows off her chocolate birthday cake, which reads: "I'm 19 and I'm on fire!" — a lyric from Lorde's hit track "Perfect Places."

In addition to her birthday, February has been a big month for Rodrigo.

It was announced on Feb. 4 that the popstar will be honored as the 2022 Billboard Woman of the Year at the annual Billboard Women in Music Awards on March 2.

Rodrigo will receive her award alongside Gabby Barrett, Phoebe Bridgers, Doja Cat, Karol G, Bonnie Raitt and Saweetie, the year's other honorees.

"Olivia's trajectory to superstardom is the stuff of pop music legend. Her talents as a storyteller and songwriter have made Olivia one of the most authentic and exciting new artists to explode onto the scene in years," Billboard Editorial Director Hannah Karp said in a statement. "Connecting with audiences across generations through emotionally charged songs about heartbreak, jealousy and growing up, she's achieved absolutely incredible chart success for a debut artist. We are thrilled to celebrate her unique voice and the enormous impact she's had on fans around the globe in such a short time."

Rodrigo kicked off 2021 with the release of her debut single "Drivers License" in January, which topped the charts for eight consecutive weeks, and became the year's first track to surpass 1 billion global streams.