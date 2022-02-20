Olivia Rodrigo's Best Style Moments

Since releasing her debut single "Drivers License" in January 2021, Olivia Rodrigo become one of the biggest names in music. At the same time, she has also made an impact in the style world with her Y2K-inspired looks, glamorous red carpet outfits, and sustainable fashion.

Most recently, Rodrigo wowed at the BRIT Awards as she wore a silver gown by Alexandre Vauthier paired with black Giuseppe Zanotti wedge sandals.