Olivia Rodrigo and Iris Apatow showed off their matching vacation style on Instagram

Olivia Rodrigo and BFF Iris Apatow Serve Y2K Looks While Touring Europe During Sour Tour

Olivia Rodrigo and Iris Apatow take their passports to Paris!

On Wednesday, the "good 4 u" singer posted an Instagram carousel documenting her European adventures in between her sold-out Sour Tour shows.

In additional snapshots of the French city and a fun throwback photo of herself sporting a Paris T-shirt as a child, Rodrigo also gave followers a glimpse of her vacation style, which she coordinated with best friend and Love star Iris Apatow who accompanied her on the Parisian trip.

The 19-year-old stars posed for a cute picture in front of the Eiffel Tower while sporting trendy Y2K ensembles.

Rodrigo sported a heather gray pleated skirt and matching tank top with crochet lace details, platform oxford shoes teamed with calf-length socks, a chain shoulder bag and a pair of sunglasses. Apatow wore a structured blazer over a floral dress, chunky heeled Mary Janes and a cream-colored shoulder bag.

The "drivers license'' singer also shared a photo of herself in front of the Duomo di Milano in Milan, Italy. She donned a black tube top cinched with white ribbon, James Dean graphic pants from Tired Thrift and platform shoes. She accessorized the look with square-framed sunglasses and a tote bag.

"europe so far😎😎😎😎," she captioned the snaps.

The talented and fashionable duo are not shy about sharing their cute best friend moments on social media.

In March alongside internet stars Charli D'Amelio and Avani Gregg, the pair visited a tattoo shop together. In a TikTok video uploaded by D'Amelio, Rodrigo and Apatow show off their matching heart tattoos on their index fingers.

Apatow has gone on the road to support the Olivia Rodrigo: driving home 2 u star while she is her Sour Tour.

Earlier this month, the three-time Grammy winner embarked on the European leg of her Sour Tour. She completed the North America leg earlier this spring.

"I've been in rehearsals like every day. It's so much fun. I am just so excited to get on the road. It's been kind of a weird experience, putting out my music in peak COVID where everyone's so isolated from each other," Rodrigo told PEOPLE exclusively ahead of her first show in San Francisco in April.