Olivia Palermo to Design Own Clothing Line on New Reality Show

Dave Allocca/Startraks

Looks like life after The City is treating Olivia Palermo pretty well! When the brunette beauty isn’t busy modeling for labels, including Spanish retailer Mango, or sitting front row at high-fashion events, the socialite is likely working on her latest venture: a clothing line! In fact, reports Racked.com, Olivia revealed to Spanish Vogue that the premise of her new reality show will revolve around the launch of her own collection. No word on whether she’ll turn to her fellow City alum, Whitney Port (who also pioneered her clothing line on TV!) for advice. However, if the success of her first jewelry collaboration is any indication, Olivia’s likely to do just fine on her own. Tell us: Would you buy Olivia Palermo-designed clothing? – Hana Choi

