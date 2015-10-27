Olivia Munn didn’t let a little rain ruin her girlfriend getaway over the weekend. The actress posted a pic of her washboard abs on Instagram — and we’re giving you fair warning, she’ll have you doing crunches at your desk.

Image zoom



Courtesy Olivia Munn

The 35-year-old sported a colorful itty-bitty turquoise bikini, plain shades, beachy waves (and insane obliques) in a snap with her friend (who was wearing an equally killer bikini and also has a killer body).

Earlier in the weekend she was caught mid-rain storm trying to get her tan on, but made the best of it like, lounging in the pool holding an oversize umbrella over her raft.

Those killer abs could be courtesy boyfriend (Green Bay Packers quarterback) Aaron Rodgers — the actress told Good Housekeeping that she turns to him for athletic inspiration.

“My boyfriend’s healthiness inspires me. Aaron is different than every other man I’ve ever met… there’s so much I could say,” she raved. “Everything a good person can be, he is.”

She also added, “He’s in such great shape, and especially lately, he’s been eating so well and working out. Having somebody in your life like that is so motivating.”

It also could have something to do with her impressive Tae Kwon Do skills (you do not want to get on her bad side).

Thoughts on Munn’s sexy snap? Share in the comments below!

