Style Streak! Olivia Munn Puts on a Bold Prints Parade with a Week of Amazing Outfits

Olivia Munn is your new prints-piration.

The 37-year-old actress, who’s been out in N.Y.C. this past week to promote Six, the History Channel military drama she’s joining for its second season, brought her style A-game with every one of her 10 — yes 10 — outfits.

But according to Munn’s stylist Jessica Paster, the bold printed looks had the star jumping a bit outside of her comfort zone.

“Olivia was hesitant with too many of the prints because she is petite and was worried that it might overwhelm her,” Paster tells PeopleStyle. “She knows I get really excited about trying new things, so she lets me try them on her and she ended up loving it!”

Olivia Munn in (from left to right) a color-block Tanya Taylor midi, a Fendi jumpsuit and bold patterned Mary Katrantzou top and pants. Splash News; Cindy Ord/Getty; Splash News

But ultimately Munn — who at one point, made four outfit changes in just one day this week — entrusted Paster to pull the best printed pieces she’s be sure to fall in love with. “Olivia and myself are very collaborative. We both send each other inspiration that we love and go from there. What I do love about Olivia is that she is very respectful of what I do and she is always very open,” Paster says.

The star wears (from left to right) a custom print silk shiffon dress by Abodi, a blue floral mini and a coral crop top with plaid pants. Splash News (3)

Although she loved all the looks Munn sported throughout the week, one stood out to Paster a little more than the rest.

The star in a flared Alice + Olivia denim jumpsuit. TheStewartofNY/GC Images

“I liked all of them but I [really] loved the Mary Katrantzou shirt and bottom because it was so unexpected yet it worked,” she says.

Even though colorful prints can feel intimidating, Paster believes it’s a look any woman can pull off.

“Bold prints can be a little bit intense and overwhelming but you just need to commit to that look and own it,” she tells us. “You need that confidence definitely to pull bolds.”

Olivia Munn wears (from left to right) a floral patterned silk pajama set with a Josie Natori bralette, a ruffled pointsettia printed maxi dress and a white mini with stripes down each side. Gotham/GC Images; MediaPunch/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images; SplashNews

She also emphasizes the importance of tailoring the size of the print you’re wearing to your height. “If you’re petite go for smaller bolds and if you’re much taller go for larger bold prints,” Paster advises.

