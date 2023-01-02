Olivia Munn Takes Her 'Platform Heels' Off After New Year's Eve Night Out with John Mulaney

On her Instagram Story, the actress ditched her shoes in the elevator and captured the moment with a mirror selfie with her comedian boyfriend

By Dana Rose Falcone
Published on January 2, 2023 02:07 PM

Olivia Munn and John Mulaney brought in 2023 with friends.

The actress, 42, posted a video on her Instagram Story Sunday morning with the comedian, 40, of her taking off her shoes in the elevator at the end of the night.

"When the platform heels came off," she wrote.

Munn wore a white minidress under a long black trench coat and held silver "2023" tiaras in her hand. Mulaney donned a long black coat, too, and a gray suit.

Olivia Munn & John Mulaney New Years Eve
Olivia Munn/Instagram
Olivia Munn & John Mulaney New Years Eve
Olivia Munn/Instagram

The Office Christmas Party star wore one of the tiaras in a previous New Year's Eve post featuring Mulaney, his fellow comedian Dan Levy and Cougar Town writer Rachel Specter. At 12:09 a.m. on Sunday, Munn posted another mirror selfie with Mulaney on her Story and wrote, "Bye 2022."

RELATED VIDEO: New Mom Olivia Munn Laments 'Low Supply' of Breast Milk: 'Breastfeeding Is so Hard'

One week earlier, Munn — who welcomed son Malcolm Hiệp with Mulaney in November 2021 — shared photos from their Christmas Day festivities with their 13-month-old.

In one photo, the X-Men: Apocalypse alum held the toddler in front of a Christmas tree adorned with brown and gold ornaments. In another, she explained that Malcolm helped his dad sort through gift boxes while "wearing the cutest Japanese old man corduroy pants."

She also posted Mulaney playing with Malcolm on the floor while holiday music played in the background.

Olivia Munn and John Mulaney- Malcolm, November Birthday
Olivia Munn/Instagram

The couple celebrated Malcom's first birthday in November with a chocolate-frosted yellow cake. Malcom wore a knitted crown embroidered with the number "1."

"Just got back from celebrating ONE YEAR of the most joyful baby being in this world and in our lives," Munn said on Instagram on Nov. 27. "My son, my joy. Happiest Birthday Malcolm Hiệp! I love you so so so much."

Olivia Munn Marks New Year with Newborn Son
Olivia Munn/Instagram

One year ago, on New Year's Day 2022, Munn posted on her Instagram with a weeks-old Malcolm wishing her followers a happy new year.

