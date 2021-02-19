Olivia Munn Spills Her Skincare Routine and Self-Care Secrets (She Swears by a Meditation Headband)

Products in this story are independently selected and featured editorially. If you make a purchase using these links we may earn commission.

When you spend time in front of the camera for a living — often surrounded by makeup artists, hairstylists, estheticians and other professionals — it's easy to pick up expert-level beauty tips and a passion for pampering.

Celebrities like Kylie Jenner, Hailey Bieber and Rihanna have shared their love for all things makeup, skincare and self-care over the years. The latest star to reveal herself as a knowledgable beauty junkie? Olivia Munn.

Speaking with PEOPLE exclusively, the actress and Poppi partner, 40, shares her secrets and must-have products.

Munn's morning routine usually consists of face wash, toner, brightening serum (she swears by Dior Capture Totale C.E.L.L. Energy Serum, $85; sephora.com), moisturizer and sunscreen. She follows the same steps before bed, but replaces the sunscreen with one of her favorite masks, like Youth To The People's Yerba Mate Resurfacing Energy Facial ($54; sephora.com).

"I've found that when I designate the time to do this for myself, it makes such a huge difference," she says. "I'm really good at making the time to do it and I enjoy my skincare routine now."

The star's other beauty go-to's include Dove Brown Sugar and Coconut Butter Deep Exfoliating Body Polish ($5.94; walmart.com), La Mer The Eye Concentrate ($235; sephora.com), Batiste Dry Shampoo ($9.38; amazon.com) and Armani Beauty Luminous Silk Foundation ($64; sephora.com).

As someone who used to get overwhelmed by the countless variables that come into play when building a skincare routine, Munn says learning what order products should be applied has been a game changer.

"It's basically the thinnest to the thickest," the Ocean's Eight actress explains. "I love trying new products. I think it's great for your skin. But I would get overwhelmed because I wouldn't really know the order. Remembering 'thinnest to thickest' makes it easier."

When it comes to self-care, Munn admits meditation doesn't come naturally to her. To calm her mind and find her center, the actress relies on an app called Muse, which comes with a headband device that tracks her brainwaves.

"You listen to an app of ocean waves and as you're listening to it, if your brain is calm and you're not thinking of anything, you'll hear everything get really quiet and you'll hear birds chirping," she says, adding that, "Once your brain starts thinking about things unconsciously, you'll start to recognize that the ocean wave sounds start crashing louder and the wind sounds start picking up."

"You're like, 'Oh wait, that's what's going on. Hold on, I'm thinking too much.' Then you try to go back into a very neutral state of mind where you're thinking about nothing and then everything calms down again."

Munn, who was diagnosed with an autoimmune disorder about two years ago, also works out, drinks three liters of water per day and eats clean to maintain her mental and physical health.

"When I was diagnosed, I had to change what I consumed and I had to be super thoughtful about what I put into my body. I had to start eating gluten-free, dairy-free and I had to cut out a lot of things that I was used to having every day and things that I really loved."

"I used to love drinking soda — regular soda, not the diet soda. Giving that up was really tough for me because I would have them frequently," she says.

Luckily, Munn found a prebiotic alternative made with apple cider vinegar called Poppi. She fell in love with the drink organically, explaining that it has "the same bubble and great taste" as regular soda, and later inked a partnership with Poppi.