Products in this story are independently selected and featured editorially. If you make a purchase using these links we may earn commission.

Having great style doesn’t have to come with a high price tag. And some of our favorite stars prove (over and over again) that you can still look fab without dropping serious cash. So to make that point, each week we feature the best celeb style finds (all under $150) that we think should be added to your virtual cart — stat.

In need of date night outfit inpso? Olivia Munn is here to help in her simple white tank, a tribal-printed asymmetrical Fifteen Twenty miniskirt and strappy sandals. Hurry — her mini can be yours for $57!

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

RELATED VIDEO: 5 Ways to Upgrade Your Outfit Instantly

If you’re ready to retire your jean jacket, you should probably consider buying a bomber for fall. Emma Roberts‘ bright green version, which she wore on top of a black Project Social T “Annie” turtleneck ($45), is virtually season-less, meaning it’ll look great all year round.

And lastly, model-of-the-moment Kendall Jenner is celebrating her Vogue September cover win by keeping things casual on her days off. The star embraced comfort in light-wash jeans, a yellow tank and a pair of black Vans Canvas Old Skool sneakers. So now you can turn the sidewalk into a catwalk with your own pair for just $60.