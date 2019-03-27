Amid news that Lori Loughlin and husband J. Mossimo Giannulli allegedly took steps to have someone else fill out daughter Olivia Jade‘s application to the University of Southern California in the college admissions scandal, the beauty blogger is facing more drama over another application controversy.

After the 19-year-old beauty influencer attempted to trademark “Olivia Jade Beauty,” the United States Patent and Trademark Office sent Olivia a letter warning that her filing is in danger of abandonment due to poor punctuation and vague language in the application.

According to the documents obtained by PEOPLE, government officials wrote that the “applicant must correct the punctuation in the identification to clarify the individual items in the list of goods.”

Rachel Murray/Getty

The USPTO officials added, “Proper punctuation in identifications is necessary to delineate explicitly each product or service within a list and to avoid ambiguity. Commas, semicolons, and apostrophes are the only punctuation that should be used.”

The letter noted that the “identification of goods” she hopes to trademark “must be clarified” because the language “make up kits” with “moisturizer” and “concealer” is too broad. Products Olivia is looking to trademark include, “make up kits comprised of moisturizer, primer, concealer, foundation, make-up powder, make-up pencils, eye make-up, eyeshadow, eye liner, mascara, blush, highlighter, bronzer, make-up setting spray lipstick lip gloss, lip stains, make-up remover.”

It suggested adding the terms “skin moisturizer,” “facial concealer” and “make-up setting spray” as examples of more specific language to use.

Olivia’s mom Loughlin, 54, is among dozens charged in an alleged college admissions scam involving elite colleges and universities including Yale, Georgetown, the University of Southern California and Stanford. Loughlin and her husband, Mossimo founder Mossimo Giannullia, allegedly gave $500,000 to say Jade was part of the rowing team when that was not true, the indictment states. Although it is unclear whether or not Olivia was aware of her parents’ involvement, her uber-popular Instagram and YouTube blogging business has taken a hit since the news broke.

Steve Granitz/WireImage

One of Olivia’s biggest partnerships was with Sephora Collection and ended abruptly amid the scandal. Sephora Collection confirmed to PEOPLE they are cutting ties with Olivia after the brand teamed up with the blogger to launch a limited edition contour palette in December 2018.

“After careful review of recent developments, we have made the decision to end the Sephora Collection partnership with Olivia Jade, effective immediately,” Sephora said in a statement to PEOPLE. The makeup palette has since been removed from Sephora’s website.

Other brands Olivia works with are also starting to distance themselves from her. A 2017 HP commercial that Loughlin and Olivia both starred in was visible on the beauty blogger’s Instagram during the time of news of the scandal broke, but was deleted hours after Sephora announced it ended its relationship with her. Loughlin, on the contrary, had already shut down all her social channels after the scandal broke.

“HP worked with Lori Loughlin and Olivia Jade in 2017 for a one time product campaign. HP does not currently have a relationship with either of them,” HP said in a statement to PEOPLE.

Although Olivia and sister Isabella Rose (who also got into USC on a bribe) don’t know what their future holds in terms of education, they have yet to return to school.

Gabriel Olsen/Getty

“Although classes have resumed at USC, Olivia and Bella are not back at school,” a source told PEOPLE. “They don’t plan to return to USC. Right now, they are just focused on getting through this ordeal.”

After their parents’ indictment and arrest for their alleged involvement in the scandal, the source says Olivia and Bella, 20, are more concerned with the well-being of their parents than their education. “The girls are not talking about future plans. They are more focused on what’s next for their parents,” adds the source. “They are living in the moment and that’s all they can do right now. For them, this is all still a nightmare.”