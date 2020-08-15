Olivia Jade had previously split with boyfriend Jackson Guthy last year in the wake of the college admissions scandal before reuniting

Olivia Jade Shares Black-and-White Photos Taken by Boyfriend: 'Freckles Are Out'

On Friday, the 20-year-old YouTube star shared several photos taken by on-again, off-again boyfriend Jackson Guthy on her Instagram.

In the black-and-white portraits, Olivia Jade wears a white outfit and several necklaces while posing in by the waterfront. She's seen smiling sweetly in two shots and making a silly face in thee third picture.

"freckles are out.." she captioned the post, tagging Guthy's Instagram account as the photo credit.

Olivia Jade broke things off with Guthy, 24, last year in the wake of the college admissions scandal, in which her parents were accused of paying $500,000 to Rick Singer and Key Worldwide Foundation to falsely designate the vlogger and her older sister Isabella Rose Giannulli, 21, as recruits to the University of Southern California crew team, even though neither of them ever participated in the sport.

However, the couple rekindled their romance by that August, with Guthy sharing a photo on his Instagram featuring the pair kissing in front of a mirror.

“Lil monkey 💕I love you,” the singer wrote in the caption at the time.

Earlier this year, Olivia Jade's mother pleaded guilty to one count of conspiracy to commit wire and mail fraud, while her father pleaded guilty to one count of conspiracy to commit wire and mail fraud and one count of honest services wire and mail fraud.

Under the terms of the deal, which is still pending the judge’s approval, Loughlin agreed to serve two months in prison (though the coronavirus pandemic could affect that time), pay a $150,000 fine and do 100 hours of community service, while her husband agreed to serve five months, pay $250,000 and do 250 hours of community service.

Both Loughlin and Giannulli could also spend two years on supervised release.

Image zoom Lori Loughlin with daughters Isabella Rose and Olivia Jade Giannulli Paul Archuleta/FilmMagic

"They are spending the summer in Los Angeles with Olivia and Bella," the insider said. "They are still stressed about the sentencing and can’t wait for it to be over."