Olivia Jade Hangs Out with Kylie Jenner and Stassie Karanikolaou at Oh Polly Lingerie Launch

Olivia Jade Giannulli had a fun girls’ night out with Kylie Jenner and her crew of BFFs, including Anastasia “Stassie” Karanikolaou and Victoria Villarroel, on Monday night.

Giannulli, Jenner and Karanikolaou were all on-hand to celebrate the release of Jenner’s ex-assistant and close friend Villarroel’s new lingerie collaboration with Oh Polly at a launch dinner at Catch L.A.

“Olivia Jade was super friendly with all the girls. She arrived with Stassie early in the night around 9 p.m. and said she was happy to be there and support Victoria,” a source tells PEOPLE. “Victoria and Kylie were seated across from Stass and Olivia. They chatted a bit over dinner and interacted as a group.”

The insider adds, “The girls drank specialty drinks and chatted and toasted to Victoria throughout the night.”

The collection, which includes an array of super sexy undergarments in pretty pastel hues, is available now.

Oliva Jade, 20, has kept a low profile after her parents Lori Loughlin and Mossimo Giannulli were indicted for their alleged roles in the college admissions scandal nearly one year ago. But the influencer made a return to YouTube in early December 2019, and has been occasionally posting on social media since then.

In her YouTube return video, Olivia Jade addressed why she had decided to come back to the platform even though she is “legally not allowed to speak on anything” related to the scandal. “Hi everybody, it’s Olivia Jade. Welcome back to my YouTube channel. Obviously, I’ve been gone for a really long time,” she said in the two-minute video, titled “Hi again.”

She then explained that she went back and forth for “seven or eight months” deciding when she should come back to YouTube — especially knowing she wouldn’t be able to address the college admissions scandal, “as much as I wish I could talk about all of this.”

“There’s no point in me just talking for 10 minutes to the camera about how I wish I could say something when I really can’t, so I’m gonna leave it at that,” she said. “Thank you so much for your patience or if you’ve stuck around for nine months just waiting, I really appreciate it.”

“This is the best I can do and I want to move on with my life,” Olivia Jade continued, adding that she didn’t want that to come off as sounding selfish. “It’s so hard because I’m not trying to make this about me or how I’ve been because that’s not the point of this.”

On Oct. 22, the U.S. Department of Justice said in a press release that Loughlin, 55, Giannulli, 56, and nine other defendants “conspired to commit federal program bribery by bribing employees of the University of Southern California (USC) to facilitate their children’s admission.” They have been charged with one count each of conspiracy to commit federal programs bribery.

Since the scandal broke in March, Olivia Jade has lost several endorsement deals as a social media influencer and moved out of her parents’ Bel Air home in early May. However, neither Olivia Jade nor her older sister, Isabella Rose Giannulli, 21, have been charged in connection with the alleged scheme.