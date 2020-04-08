Olivia Jade Goes Makeup-Free in Series of Bathroom Selfies While Self-Isolating in L.A.

Beauty influencer Olivia Jade showed off her natural side on Monday with a few makeup-free selfies from the comfort of her bathroom.

The Youtube star, 20, posted three bare-faced pics to her Instagram while wearing a cozy white bathrobe and holding a green drink. She captioned the photo with a simple shower emoji.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

During the current coronavirus pandemic, the social media personality has been social distancing in Los Angeles with her sister, Isabella Giannulli. The sisters have also been making dancing videos on the social media app TikTok.

Last year, it was revealed that her parents, Lori Loughlin and Mossimo Giannulli, among many others, had been accused of fraud, money laundering and conspiracy to commit federal program bribery after an F.B.I. investigation seemed to uncover a series of college admissions improprieties orchestrated by Rick Singer. Loughlin, 55, and Giannuli, 56, allegedly paid $500,000 to have their daughters recruited by the USC crew team, despite neither of their girls having rowing experience. Both have plead not guilty to all charges.

RELATED: Lori Loughlin and Husband Didn’t Know About Olivia Jade’s Fake Resume, Says Source

Since her parents’ implication in the college scandal over a year ago, Olivia has taken a step back from the spotlight and social media. After returning to Youtube in December 2019, she has not uploaded anything since her “Everyday Routine” tutorial that same month.

However, things seem to be looking up for the young beauty guru. PEOPLE spoke with a source last month about how the sisters are dealing with their parents’ impending trial, saying, “They don’t avoid the paparazzi any more. They don’t seem to mind being photographed.”

RELATED: Olivia Jade Kisses On-Again, Off-Again Boyfriend Jackson Guthy After College Admissions Scandal“Right after the college scandal broke, both girls were very low-key and avoided being photographed,” said the source. “But since Olivia is again active on social media, their lives have basically gone back to normal.”

Olivia was also spotted at a birthday party in L.A. last month for Kylie Jenner‘s former assistant Victoria Villarroel. Both Kylie and Kendall Jenner were also in attendance for the festivities.