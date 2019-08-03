Olivia Jade Kisses On-Again, Off-Again Boyfriend Jackson Guthy After College Admissions Scandal

Olivia Jade Giannulli appears to have rekindled her romance with Jackson Guthy.

Less than three months after the pair split in the wake of the college admissions scandal, allegedly involving Olivia Jade’s parents Lori Loughlin and Mossimo Giannulli, the YouTube star, 19, and her singer/model boyfriend look like they are very much back together.

Guthy, 23, declared his love for the vlogger on Friday with a black-and-white photo on Instagram featuring the couple sharing a kiss in front of a mirror.

“Lil monkey 💕I love you,” the singer captioned the sweet photo.

Though Olivia Jade has yet to publicly comment on her relationship, her older sister Isabella “Bella” Rose and friend Stassie Karanikolaou shared their seal of approval on the Instagram shot.

“my sweets!” big sis Bella, 20, commented on the post, while Stassie, 22, added, “my loves ❤️❤️❤️”

Back in May, just two months after her parents were charged by prosecutors for their alleged involvement in the college scandal, an insider told PEOPLE that the YouTube star was newly-single but had no bad blood with her then-ex-boyfriend.

“Jackson and Olivia were hanging out for several months but decided to just be friends,” the insider said.

At the time, Olivia Jade’s rep declined to comment to PEOPLE.

Since the scandal broke in March, the effects of their parents’ alleged actions have trickled down to the sisters. Olivia Jade, a social media influencer, has lost several endorsement deals and moved out of Loughlin and Giannulli’s Bel Air home in early May.

Neither Bella or Olivia Jade have been charged in connection with the alleged scheme, and it is unclear if they were aware of Loughlin and Gianulli’s alleged actions.

While staying mostly out of the spotlight since the scandal broke, both Olivia Jade and Bella have been spotted around Los Angeles. Just last month, the pair attended a Fourth of July party with friends in Malibu, California.

The outing came just weeks before the sisters broke their social media silence to wish their Full House star mom a happy 55th birthday.

Both Bella and Olivia Jade kept their posts short and sweet: “Happy birthday mama. I love you,” Bella said in the caption of a black-and-white photo with Loughlin. Olivia Jade posted a day later, saying “one day late. happy birthday. i love you so much,” alongside a throwback photo of her as a baby with the actress.

The sisters, however, recently made headlines again on Thursday when reports surfaced claiming that they had both been kicked out of their sorority at the University of Southern California.

A representative from Bella’s sorority, Kappa Kappa Gamma, later told PEOPLE that those reports are untrue and that Bella “remains an active member of the Delta Tau chapter of Kappa Kappa Gamma.”

As for Olivia Jade, the rep said she was never kicked out because she was never a Kappa to begin with, as she “did not complete the membership process.”

Meanwhile, Loughlin, 55, and Giannulli, 56, are preparing to present a “united front” as their next court date looms ahead.

Both were arrested in March on a felony charge of conspiracy to commit mail fraud and honest services mail fraud.

They face allegations of paying $500,000 in bribes to get their daughters admitted into USC as recruits for the crew team, although neither Bella or Olivia Jade row crew.

The duo previously pled not guilty to the charges against them, after turning down a plea deal that included jail time. If convicted, they could face up to 20 years in prison for each charge.

“Giannulli and Loughlin are innocent of the charges brought against them and are eager to clear their names,” their lawyers stated in court documents obtained by Mercury News last month state. “And they believe their interests will be advanced most effectively by presenting a united front against the Government’s baseless accusations.”

The couple is next scheduled to appear in court on August 27, where they are expected to waive their right to individual lawyers, according to Mercury News.