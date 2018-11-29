Olivia Culpo’s Holiday Gifting and Entertaining Tips

Olivia Culpo revealed her tip for snagging the best gifts for the holidays: Get personal.

“Something sentimental always goes a long way, like bracelets or charms that shows me something about them,” the model, 26, told PEOPLE at the launch of Cointreau’s Designer Cocktail Series, where the 26-year-old model shared a recipe for a cocktail she created for the liqueur company.

However, Culpo knows that sometimes that can leave you stumped on what to get.

“If you don’t have anything that’s sentimental, another good gift is a candle or something for the bath that’s relaxing. I also like a spa treatment or really comfortable blanket. Things like that that are comfortable. Things you don’t always think of buying for yourself, but the little things will make a difference for someone.”

One recent gift Culpo had purchased happened to receive a lot of attention — a Rolex worth up to $12,000. Culpo had intended to give the luxury watch to her ex-boyfriend Danny Amendola for his 33rd birthday.

However, the Miami Dolphins wide receiver was photographed getting cozy with Miami-based CBS sports journalist Bianca Peters just days before his birthday.

The pair got close on lounge chairs at the Soho Beach House in Miami, smiling happily as they whispered into each other’s ears. Amendola and Peters also acted flirty during a swim together.

So who got the watch? She did.

“Looks like this is my present now. HAPPY BDAY TO ME,” Culpo shared on her story, which posted to her over 3.5 million Instagram followers, many of whom supported her declaration.

“I feel like I never really know how people will really react on social media,” she told PEOPLE of the warm reception her post got. “I don’t think anyone ever really does.”

At the event, Culpo also released a recipe for a cocktail that she designed for the holidays with Cointreau, which she called the Red Carpet Cosmo. “I basically decided to take the traditional Cosmo and add raspberries and garnish with candied ginger,” she told PEOPLE of her drink.

“I feel around the holidays when you’re around friends and family it’s really fun to take standard traditional things that we may drink and decide to make it different,” she said. “When I’m inventing a cocktail, I’m definitely thinking of something reflective of my personality which is something girly.”