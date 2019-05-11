Olivia Culpo and Zedd Celebrate Her 27th Birthday Together in Miami After Romance Speculation

Could Olivia Culpo and Zedd be more than friends?

The 29-year-old DJ was in attendance at Culpo’s 27th birthday festivities on Friday night — and it looked like an extravagant affair.

In posts shared on social media, Culpo showed off her red off-the-shoulder sequin dress and shared photos of her partying on a boat before heading to Swan in Miami to celebrate her birthday with a giant five-tiered cake.

In an Instagram Story posted by Dave Grutman, Zedd can be seen smiling directly to the right of Culpo as she poses happily next to her gold-embellished cake.

“[Zedd was] getting cozy with Olivia all night, and sat next to her for the entirety of the dinner,” Page Six reported, adding, “They were definitely into each other.”

Later in the night, Culpo and her friends were serenaded by a performance from Cardi B.

Culpo and Zedd first sparked romance rumors in April after they were spotted getting close at Coachella.

In a video obtained by TMZ, Zedd was seen wrapping his arms around the model as they danced to Ariana Grande‘s “God Is A Woman.”

However, Culpo’s ex Danny Amendola didn’t appear to be happy about the new couple.

Just days after Zedd and Culpo’s flirty encounter, NFL star Amendola appeared to share his thoughts about Culpo, whom he was last romantically linked to in January, possibly moving on with Zedd — using a line from Pulp Fiction.

While laying in his bed shirtless, Amendola recorded himself watching the film on his laptop and panned his phone towards the screen as Bruce Willis’ character talked about “Zed’s chopper.” The Detroit Lions player made sure to include Willis’ final line of “Zed’s dead, baby, Zed’s dead” — and his rock hard abs — before cutting off the clip.

Image zoom Zedd; Danny Amendola; Olivia Culpo Presley Ann/WireImage; Jon Kopaloff/FilmMagic; Steve Granitz/WireImage

Amendola then posted and deleted a lengthy explosive rant on Instagram, where he slammed Culpo as “f—–ed up” and blamed her very public “lifestyle” for their split.

He later concluded the message by seemingly shading Zedd.

“Not sure what’s in the future but the only thing I care about is her HAPPINESS. And if that’s dancing with scrony [sic] little f—, so be it. I’m happy too. With that said! Liv! My beautiful ex-Gf! Carry on IG.”

Culpo and Amendola first made their relationship Instagram official in February 2016. The pair parted ways in March 2018 before getting back together in the fall.

In October 2018, however, a source told PEOPLE that Culpo and Amendola cooled off after the NFL pro was photographed getting close with Miami-based CBS sports journalist Bianca Peters.

Days later, Culpo all but declared the relationship over by wearing a brand new men’s Rolex watch on her wrist the same day Amendola was celebrating his 33rd birthday.

“Looks like this is my present now. HAPPY BDAY TO ME,” Culpo wrote over her new piece of jewelry.

Then on New Year’s Eve, the model and Amendola both posted nearly identical video clips of fireworks going off on a beach, leading to speculation that the pair celebrated together and had reconciled.

Despite the speculation, their reconciliation was never confirmed and a rep for Culpo declined PEOPLE’s request for comment at the time.