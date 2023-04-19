Olivia Culpo Reveals Her Wedding Planning Is Underway, Though 'It's So Much Work'

Wedding planning has officially started for Olivia Culpo.

The model, who got engaged to football player Christian McCaffrey on April 2, is getting into the nitty gritty of planning her big day. But, she admits, it isn't easy.

"It's so much work," she shared during an Amazon Live with fans on Tuesday.

Culpo also revealed during the Q&A that she had no idea the engagement was coming.

"Christian deserves an Oscar for his performance," the 30-year-old joked. "He was leading me astray the entire time. I kept asking him if he was ready to get engaged or if he had any timeline in mind because I was starting to get kind of annoyed … he never let out a peep."

One fan asked the bride-to-be if she knew what kind of wedding dress she'd like to wear.

"I do have an idea in mind, but I have found that you never know until you try the actual dress on … I don't know, I do have an idea. It's a lot of pressure," Culpo said.

She also shared some of the locations she's considering for the wedding.

"My parents want us to get married in Newport, I don't know about that. I do like the idea of mountains so we will see," she shared. Culpo also said that she's hoping to get married soon, because "I want to have little babies so that would be amazing."

The fashion-savvy star revealed that her dog Oliver, a toy golden doodle, will be making an appearance in the ceremony as a ring bearer. "We are working on his stay command at the moment," she said.

Culpo also shared with fans that she was initially hoping to keep her engagement a secret.

"I feel like as soon as you let other people in you are really opening yourself up to being criticized," she explained. "I wanted to keep it a secret for a very long time but unfortunately it happened. It is what it is."

In a recent exclusive interview with PEOPLE, the former Miss Universe revealed that it's an absolute "thrill" to be engaged.

"I'm so excited," Culpo said while discussing her partnership with evian Sparkling Carbonated Water for Coachella. "It's been the thrill of a lifetime, honestly."

Christian McCaffrey and Olivia Culpo. Ethan Miller/Getty Images

The model seems to be reveling in her engagement to McCaffrey.

"Fiancé," Culpo captioned a stunning series of photos of the pair from their early April Utah vacation, hiking through a red rock canyon.

McCaffrey, 26, wore black pants, black Nike sneakers and a hoodie, while Culpo was dressed fashionably in sand-colored boots and pants with a faux fur and brown leather jacket and stylish wide-brimmed hat. Both had backpacks slung over their shoulders.

One photo captured the newly engaged couple looking up at the majestic natural surroundings, while another snapshot depicted them mid-smooch, standing on a rock.

Christian McCaffrey and Olivia Culpo. olivia culpo/instagram

"Hands off. You aren't married yet.😂," the football star's mom, Lisa McCaffrey, joked in the comments. "Love you guys and I can't freaking wait. ❤️❤️❤️❤️."

After nearly four years of dating, the model posted an engagement announcement to Instagram earlier this month. In the photo, the San Francisco 49ers running back was down on one knee while Culpo had her hands to her face in the milestone moment.

"♾️4.2.23♾️," the pageant queen captioned her post.

McCaffrey proposed on their Utah getaway with a sparkler designed by Ring Concierge. Culpo's ring is a Whisper Thin three-stone oval with epaulette side stones in two-tone of yellow gold and platinum.

"We worked with Christian to thoughtfully design a ring that encompassed Olivia's trendsetting style while still remaining timeless," shared Nicole Wegman, Ring Concierge founder/CEO.

Culpo and McCaffrey first sparked romance rumors back in May 2019, when he liked a photo Culpo posted on Instagram. A few months later, the two were photographed taking a vacation to Mexico together.