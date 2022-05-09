The model celebrated her birthday in a slinky silver dress that gave us fashion flashbacks to Hilton's iconic 21st birthday outfit from 2002

Olivia Culpo Wears Sexy Chainmail Dress for Her 30th Birthday (and Gives Us Paris Hilton Vibes)

Olivia Culpo's Chainmail 30th Birthday Dress Gives Off Paris Hilton Vibes. https://www.instagram.com/p/CdToQNAOeMx/. LONDON - MAY 3: Paris Hilton celebrates her 21st Birthday Party at the Stork Rooms in Swallow Street on May 3, 2002 in London. (Photo by Dave Benett/Getty Images)

Olivia Culpo trusts the icons when it comes to birthday fashion!

The model, who celebrated her 30th birthday on Sunday, shared a selection of photos on Instagram from her party, where she rocked a dazzling, barely-there chainmail dress that closely resembled one of Paris Hilton's most memorable 00s looks.

From spinning down a pole on a party bus to enjoying a six-tier birthday cake, Culpo went all out for her big day alongside her boyfriend, NFL player Christian McCaffrey.

"This milestone scared me but I have to say I feel so incredibly grateful for the people in my life, and for all of you," Culpo reflected in her caption. "Thank you for following my crazy journey through life and giving me an outlet to be myself."

From the waist-high side slits to the deep cowl neckline, Culpo's dress looks like it was inspired by the look Hilton chose for her 21st birthday party, held in Miami in 2002.

That night, Hilton paired her own slinky chainmail look with a dazzling choker and the 00s-ubiquitous butterfly clips.

"Why go to the club when you are the club," Sophia Culpo, who was also pictured celebrating, commented on her sister's post.

Poster Girl has even received Hilton's seal of approval when it comes to their Y2K fashion, and she channeled her own classic look in Poster Girl's blue chainmail Bam Bam dress for a recent campaign.

Culpo is not the first star to take inspiration from Hilton's iconic style. Kendall Jenner wore a custom $9,000 dollar recreation of Hilton's look for her own 21st birthday in 2016, designed by the brand LaBourjeousie.

"Vintage Paris Hilton vibes," Jenner captioned a photo shared on her Instagram from the night.

At the time, Hilton told PEOPLE she was honored that Jenner had thought of her as a fashion inspiration for the special night.

